Ravenswatch Adds New Merlin DLC With Free Update

Ravenswatch has provided two new pieces of content this week, as you have a free update for the game and a new DLC adding Merlin

Article Summary Ravenswatch introduces Merlin as a new playable DLC character with powerful, customizable magic abilities.

A free update adds new content, balance tweaks, and magical items to enhance gameplay experience.

Merlin wields up to nine spells in three magic categories, offering unique hero builds and strategies.

Cross-promotion with Astral Ascent brings Ravenswatch heroes to new in-game battles and unlockable powers.

Passtech Games and Nacon have added a new DLC to Ravenswatch, as you can now play as the mythical wizard Merlin. First off, the game has been given a new free updater this week, providing new content, upgrades, and fixes to the title. Secondly, the new DLC adds the all-powerful wizrads as paid content to the game, giving you a new character to work with. Enjoy the latest trailer and info here as both are available now.

Merlin DLC

Iconic character of the Arthurian legend, Ravenswatch's Merlin underwent a terrible fate for a wizard. After being put in a slumber by Viviane, Lady of the Lake, he wakes up deprived of one of his most important powers: the gift of Clairvoyance. Without any true lead, he decided to join the Ravenswatch, hoping to find answers to Viviane's actions and restore his lost capacity. In Ravenswatch, Merlin is a powerful spellcaster who can use up to 9 abilities instead of three, making him unique among the rest of the cast. His spells are divided in three categories: Nature, Arcane et Sacred.

Among many other things, he can summon dreadful brambles, channel devastating lightnings, teleport away from the danger, heal himself or his allies. By attacking, he produces a Rune of Potency. When Merlin has all his Runes conjured, his next spell will have an enhanced effect. Merlin is a Hero which allows creativity and tons of builds with his large array of spells. His arrival as a paid DLC character goes with a free update, including balancing and new magical objects. And to celebrate this, Hibernian Workshop studio's roguelike game Astral Ascent now includes new powers, with Ravenswatch original cast being summonable during the battle.

Ravenswatch

Ravenswatch is a top-down roguelike action game in which you play as heroes of tales and legends that must slay hordes of nightmarish creatures in nerve-racking fights. It can be played solo or with up to four players in co-op. Play as nine heroes, each with a unique twist and individual gameplay, including Little Red Riding Hood, who suffers from lycanthropy; Sun Wukong, the fallen monkey king; the Snow Queen with her evil powers; and many other familiar characters who have a darker side and are more violent than you might remember. The Nightmare has invaded the world of dreams and is corrupting everything in its wake. Faced with this evil, the Ravenswatch is gathering heroes from tales and legends from all over the world to lead a crucial battle and restore the fragile balance. But the heroes themselves have been corrupted. How deep do the roots of this evil go?

Explore three open maps filled with activities inspired by enchanted forests and marshes, One Thousand and One Nights, and Arthurian legends, respectively.

Help the inhabitants of Reverie, such as the Three Little Pigs, Sinbad the Sailor, and Morgan the Fairy, and earn valuable rewards to help you in your future battles.

Reveal the story of each character and Reverie, run after run.

Ravenswatch is a meticulously crafted combination of a dark fantasy atmosphere with a comic book style.

