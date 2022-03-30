Raw Fury Announces New Superhero Game Called Superfuse

Raw Fury has revealed a brand new superhero-centric action RPG today which is going by the name of Superfuse. Developed by Stitch Heads Entertainment, this is a mesh of RPG elements, hack-and-slash fighting, and storytelling where you basically setup your powers to the way you like to play. You get the chance to mix and match abilities with a ton of possible combinations all fued into a deeply-rooted skill tree that will have your head spinning at the possibilities. You can do the solo campaign mode where you will uncover the secrets of The Corruption and the Gods, or team up with three others for multiplayer action as you take on the story and more together. The game has no release window yet, but we do have a nifty little trailer for you to enjoy along with more info on the game.

Centuries ago, humanity escaped the dying Earth with technology funded by the corporate elite. As humans spread across the solar system, the wealthy lived in luxury, extending their lives and augmenting themselves with superpowers, becoming gods while the rest of humanity barely clung to life. Dissent grew but a new threat emerged in the form of shambling monsters called the Corruption. And so the corporate gods created the Enforcers to patrol the solar system and deal with the danger posed by the Corruption. Dynamic skill trees: Pick your class then apply fuses to your powers to create all sorts of unique skills. Reallocate and redesign your powers strategically to counter powerful bosses. The same character can play wildly different person to person!

Loot: Optimize your perfect hero with powerful weapons, hi-tech armor, and boosters. Collect hundreds of different types of loot with randomized stat to make your hero more powerful. Trade loot with friends or sell it to earn credits for the items you crave.

Play solo or co-op: Play the campaign solo offline or build a hero for online 4-player PvE drop-in/out co-op campaign modes. Mix and match your classes to create the perfect team.

Procedurally generated levels: Never fight the same path twice with levels that reshape themselves every time you play.

Fully voiced, story-driven campaign: Fully voiced characters and NPCs are brought to life through the skills of talent like award-winning actor Eli Harris who voices the Berserker class.