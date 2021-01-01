Raw Fury Reveals Their Publishing Agreement To The Public

In a rather odd move that caught a lot of people off guard, Raw Fury decided to reveal the details of the publishing agreement. It goes without saying that this kind of info is usually kept pretty close to the chest with all companies. You don't see Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, or any studio publishing video games willingly showing off what's in a basic contract with developers. But Raw Fury did just that on their website for a couple of reasons. Aside from it being the holidays and this being a gift, they wanted to make sure people in the industry who were coming up had this kind of knowledge in their back pocket. That way people aren't caught off guard when they're making a game with a major publisher. You can read a snippet of the intro below, but it's a must-read for anyone who wants a peek behind the curtain when it comes to contracts.

As part of this year's Rawcember effort, we've compiled a bunch of trustworthy and well-used templates from different disciplines and areas within Raw Fury on our newly minted DevResources page. What might you find there? From templates for financial projections to pitch decks to outsourcing agreements and more! And also, our entire publishing agreement. Our publishing agreement is officially (and legally) executed in English. However, we want to make sure developers who don't have English as their native tongue also have access to a reference document to compare the English contract with. So we've had our publishing agreement translated into Spanish, Brazilian-Portuguese, Russian, French, Japanese, simplified Chinese, and Croatian to use as a reference, hopefully combating some of the language barriers in place and allowing for more people to read and get an understanding of what a contract can look like within the games industry. It's possible that we could look into translating it into further languages in the future as well. If you want to learn more about how the contract came to be (spoiler- we worked closely with the first dev team we ever partnered with to create it), and what Raw Fury offers as a publisher, you can read more about that on the DevResources page.