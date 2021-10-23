Raw Fury Will Be Publishing Cassette Beasts For PC & Console

Raw Fury announced they will be releasing Bytten Studio's latest game, Cassette Besats, for both PC and consoles sometime next year. We're basically saying next year because neither company has come forth with a release window of any kind, leaving everything as "TBD". So we're guessing at this point, 2022 is more likely than say, in a month or two. We have more info about the game below along with a brand new trailer.

Welcome to New Wirral, a remote island inhabited by strange creatures you've only dreamed of, nightmares you hopefully haven't, and a cast of brave folks who use cassette tapes to transform for battle. To find a way home you'll need to explore every inch of the island, and record monsters to your trusty cassette tapes to gain their abilities! Collect awesome monsters to use during turn-based battles in this open-world RPG. Combine any two monster forms using Cassette Beasts' Fusion System to create unique and powerful new ones! Transform into monsters…using retro cassette tapes?! Faced with the constant threat of monster attacks, the residents of Harbourtown, New Wirral choose to fight fire with fire. Record a monster to tape, then play it back to take on its form for battle!

