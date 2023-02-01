Rayquaza Returns Ahead Of Pokémon GO Tour: Johto With New Move Rayquaza, Mega Latios, and Mega Latias return to Pokémon GO for the Primal Rumblings event ahead of Pokémon GO Tour: Johto.

Niantic has announced a new Rayquaza-themed Primal Rumblings event that will lead into Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn. Let's get into the details.

Here are the full details for the Pokémon GO Primal Rumblings Event:

Date and time: Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, February 24, 2023, at 10:00 p.m. local time.



Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, February 24, 2023, at 10:00 p.m. local time. New content: The only new feature added to the game will be a special Charged Attack for Rayquaza. No new species and no new Shinies.

The only new feature added to the game will be a special Charged Attack for Rayquaza. No new species and no new Shinies. Wild spawns: Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Wurmple, Whismur, Numel, and Barboach. Rare spawns are Grovyle, Combusken, Marshtomp, and Absol.

Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Wurmple, Whismur, Numel, and Barboach. Rare spawns are Grovyle, Combusken, Marshtomp, and Absol. 7 KM Gift Eggs: No event Eggs will be featured. Niantic really said, "Rayquaza is enough!"

No event Eggs will be featured. Niantic really said, "Rayquaza is enough!" Field Research encounters: Niantic writes: "Hoenn-themed Field Research tasks will be available! Complete the research tasks to earn items that will help you prepare for Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn – Global!"

Niantic writes: "Hoenn-themed Field Research tasks will be available! Complete the research tasks to earn items that will help you prepare for Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn – Global!" Raids: Tier One: Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip Tier Three: Grovyle, Combusken, Marshtomp. Niantic really, really said, "Rayquaza is ALL we need here!" Tier Five: Rayquaza will have the Charged Attack of Breaking Swipe from Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 10 a.m. until Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 10 a.m. Mega Raids: Mega Latias and Mega Latios

Event bonus: Double XP for evolving Pokémon A Primal Rumblings Collection Challenge will reward Ultra Balls and a Rocket Radar Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn-themed stickers will be available from opening Gifts and spinning PokéStops



Niantic writes of this event:

Oodles of Pokémon first discovered in the Hoenn region, including Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon, will make appearances during Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn – Global, so take the opportunity to stock up on catching supplies and familiarize yourself with some returning friends during the Primal Rumblings event! Trainers attending Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas will be able to encounter Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon ahead of Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn – Global. Check out the event site for more details on how to attend!

This makes me think that this is purposely a low-key event with next to nothing to hunt outside of raids. I'm reading "stock up on catching supplies" as "we're not going to give you an intense event so that you can instead just focus on preparation."