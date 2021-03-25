Rayquaza Returns To Pokémon GO With March 2021 Raid Weekend

The Legendary Dragon Pokémon Rayquaza returns to Pokémon GO this weekend for a Special Raid Weekend. Here's everything you need to know about this event, along with some tips on how to take advantage of this brief shot at catching one of the most coveted Legendaries in the game.

The full details of Rayquaza Special Raid Weekend in Pokémon GO are:

Date + Time Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, March 28, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time A Special Raid Weekend featuring Rayquaza will be happening during the first-ever Weather Week event! Rayquaza, the Sky High Pokémon, is known to feed on water and particles in the atmosphere. Sounds like it'll be eating well during this rainy and windy event!

Yes, keep in mind that this is happening during an active event. This Weather Week event comes with a Timed Research that tasks players with catching certain types of Pokémon… including Dragon-types. It isn't yet known what the full extent of the wild spawns will be during the wind-focused portion of the event starting Saturday, but Rayquaza will certainly qualify.

Features Rayquaza will be appearing in five-star raids alongside Therian Forme Thundurus. Rayquaza encountered and caught during this time will know the attack Hurricane.

Ah, good to know that both Rayray and Thundurus will be in raids. It's always a bit of an unwelcome surprise when, during a raid event, you expect it to be all focused on the limited Pokémon and then, oh no, surprise: the main boss is still there. At least Pokémon GO gave us the heads up here that not all Tier Five raids will be Rayquaza.

Our tip here is simple. Take advantage of Thundurus before the event and then, when Special Raid Weekend starts, skip Thundurus and go full Rayquaza to make those Raid Passes work for you.

Rayquaza is known to only seldomly descend to the ground, so you won't want to miss out on this chance to catch this Legendary Pokémon while it's drawn in by Weather Week!

This is too true. Our final tip is to take advantage of Rayquaza while it's here, as it is a species that Niantic uses sparingly in Pokémon GO to keep the hype for its return high.