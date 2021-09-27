Razer Announces RazerCon Will Return On October 21st

Razer revealed today that they are bringing back the digital convention RazerCon, as the 2021 event will be held on October 21st. As you might suspect from the name, this is going to be the company's biggest presentation of the year as they will reveal a number of new products coming over the next calendar year, especially into the upcoming holiday season, as well as giving an overall statement on the state of the company and its various projects. We got the full details of what you can expect from the event below as we now wait out the next month to check it out.

Viewers will be plugged into the Razer ecosystem with insider access to exciting news and exclusive reveals from Razer's interconnected web of hardware, software, and services. Fans will also be treated to special previews of upcoming games, surprise appearances, impressive giveaways, and much more. RazerCon 2021 will be streamed across Razer's social network channels, including Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok. An introduction of groundbreaking new categories from the growing Razer ecosystem.

Exclusive sneak peaks of unannounced Razer products in panels by product leads.

Announcements about industry-disrupting sustainability initiatives from Razer and updates from #GoGreenWithRazer.

Highly anticipated content highlights and thrilling reveals from partners such as Norton Gaming, Intel, Seagate Gaming, and Microsoft.

Exciting previews and gaming showcases from gaming studios like Larian Studios, Paradox Interactive, 24 Entertainment, Saber Interactive, ArtCraft, NEOWIZ, and Capcom.

Finally, it wouldn't be a celebration without some exhilarating live entertainment, and celebrity sightings from Razer's wide network of friends.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: RazerCon 2021 | 10.21.21 (https://youtu.be/_R7mTKxn04k)

"RazerCon was born as our way of saying thank you to our fans and partners, as well as to all gamers around the world. Together we are advancing the industry, evolving competitive gaming, and redefining entertainment. That to me is worth celebrating, and we'll be doing just that and so much more at this year's RazerCon," says Razer CEO and Co-founder Min-Liang Tan. "The event is going to be packed with exclusive announcements and reveals from Razer and our partners, and the kind of entertainment that you will not want to miss, so make sure you tune in."