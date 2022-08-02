Razer Announces Two Special Editions Of The Enki Pro Gaming Chair

Razer unveiled two new editions of their Enki Pro gaming chair today, as they're partnering with Williams Esports and Koenigsegg. Both of these special editions carry all of the usual benefits you get from the Enki Pro, which the company updated a short time ago with improvements on the original. However, these two are colored and branded specificvially to match their brands. As tyou can see in the images below, Koenigsegg went with bright yellow while Williams chose a lighter blue. Both chairs will be going for $1,300 a piece and are currently up for pre-order. We have more info on both designs for you below along with quotes from both of their respective companies on the new collabs.

Razer Enki Pro Koenigsegg Edition: Leading the pack Aligned with Koenigsegg's history of pushing the limits of automotive innovation, the Razer Enki Pro was selected as the gaming chair for the brand's official edition. The Razer Enki Pro Koenigsegg Edition follows Razer's partnership with the high-performance automotive brand announced last year, and features recognizable elements from the popular Koenigsegg Regera. The chair comes in the carmaker's signature yolk yellow color, with the iconic Koenigsegg logo on the front and shield emblem imprinted on the back. "Koenigsegg strives to never rest on making the next automotive innovation for ultimate performance," said Halldora von Koenigsegg, Chief Operating Officer of Koenigsegg Automotive AB. "We see the same in Razer's meticulous and constant effort to make the undisputed best gear for gamers. The Razer Enki Pro is the absolute best gaming chair to stay comfortable, and we are proud to collaborate on a unique chair that synergizes with our recognizable brand design."

Razer Enki Pro Williams Esports Edition: A Throne for Esports Racing To honor Razer's continuous partnership with Williams Esports that started in 2018, the Razer Enki Pro Williams Esports Edition comes in the team's emblematic blue color scheme. As a key player in the F1 and esports racing scene across nine different racing games, fans of the esports organization now have a throne to represent and support the team. The ultimate gaming chair for all-day comfort will allow players to maintain their perfect form from practice to pole position. "Razer is a pioneer in esports with world-class products, a renowned brand with an enthusiastic community of fans," said Steven English, Director of Esports at Williams Racing. "We are extremely excited to have a special Williams Esports edition of the Razer Enki Pro for our community and team to represent our brand."