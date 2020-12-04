Razer Reveals The New Tomahawk Compact Gaming Desktop

Along with a new set of earbuds today, Razer also revealed a brand new Tomahawk Compact Gaming Desktop. This is a mightily little tower, so to speak, as it has been designed with Small Form Factor, with a modular design and tool-less sled system with full-sized GPU support. The design comes with fast components in a 210mm x 150mm x 365mm frame with a unique sled-based design. The things honestly looks like a Ghostbusters Trap by design. We have the finer details below from the company as the desktop will be available for pre-order this month starting at $2,400.

A look at the Tomahawk Compact Gaming Desktop, courtesy of Razer.
The Tomahawk Gaming Desktop is incredibly small and compact, measuring only 210mm x 150mm x 365mm, a mere 11.5 liters, while still packing an Intel Core i9-9980HK processor, 16GB of DDR4 memory, a 512GB SSD + 2TB HDD, and up-to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 on select models. The Tomahawk Gaming Desktop is powered by the Intel® NUC 9 Extreme Compute Element card which contains the processor, memory, and SSD storage in a single module that is docked into the Tomahawk's unique sled-based design.

The sled features a PCIe slot to host the Compute Element card, a 750W power supply, a 2TB HDD, and an additional PCIe slot for a graphics card for users opting out of the RTX 3080 equipped model. The sled is securely locked into the chassis via a toolless latch handle and easily slides out to provide users quick access to internal components for future upgrades in as few as three steps.

The desktop is constructed from CNC-milled aluminum, anodized with a matte black finish, and lined at the bottom with Razer Chroma RGB. The back hosts a series of ports along the back including four USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, two USB-C Thunderbolt 3 ports, two Gigabit Ethernet ports, and a 3.5mm rear speakers/TOSLINK combo port.

