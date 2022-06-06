Razer Reveals World's First Ecologo-Certified Gaming Mice

Razer announced this past weekend that the company has released the world's first Ecologo-certified gaming mice with two of its own products. The news came out on World Environment Day as they revealed that both the Basilisk V3 and the DeathAdder Essential had passed UL2710, the Outline of Investigation for Sustainability for Portable Electronics, which has certified them as sustainable products. It's not the first time Razer and UL have worked together on making sustainable products as many of the company's lines have met the standard, but this latest one pushes them one step further with their green initiative. You can read more about the work they're doing below.

Razer chose these mice for certification not just because they are best-sellers, but because they are essential to any gamer's battle station due to their speed, customizability, and comfort. To certify them with the Ecologo Mark, UL looked at several sustainability criteria. They evaluated that the mice comply with EU hazardous chemical restricted substance regulations and have also been assessed for skin irritation and sensitization. UL also evaluated Razer's process of repair and replacement management covering ease of product disassembly by authorized service providers, to how Razer communicates components requiring selective waste treatment to service providers.

Sustainable packaging is another criterion the mice fulfilled as they are boxed with packaging made of FSC certified material, free of heavy metals and chlorine and printed in sustainable soy-ink so they can be easily recycled. Finally, UL also inspected Razer's facilities to certify that the mice were manufactured in facilities committed to environmentally responsible management as evidenced by certification to ISO 14001.

Under this partnership, Razer and UL have kickstarted an industry-level effort to identify key indicators of environmental impact that should be measured by all manufacturers of gaming products. With Razer leading the industry in making sustainability endemic to gaming, the outcome will lead to more robust solutions for manufacturers to integrate more sustainable practices into every step of their production process. Razer is committed to going the extra mile to make greener products while empowering consumers with knowledge to make more informed choices. While the new Ecologo Mark will roll out on all Basilisk V3 and the DeathAdder Essential packaging by the end of 2022, all current users can rejoice knowing their mice are sustainably made