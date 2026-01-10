Posted in: Conventions, Events, Game Hardware, Games, Razer, Video Games | Tagged: CES 2026, Razer

Razer Unveiled Multiple New Items During CES 2026

Razer showed off multiple items during CES 2026 this part week, with an emphasis on AI, but also several gaming-specific items

Article Summary Razer debuts new AI gear at CES 2026, including Project AVA and the wearable Project Motoko headset.

Project Madison and Iskur V2 NewGen push gaming immersion with advanced haptics and ergonomic design.

AIKit and Forge AI Dev Workstation empower developers with local AI training and open-source tools.

Wolverine V3 Bluetooth controller and Tenstorrent AI accelerator elevate cloud gaming and AI on-the-go.

Razer was on hand at CES 2026 this past week in Las Vegas, showcasing new items slated for release over the next calendar year. The big focus for them, as it was with many companies, was putting AI into several of their products. This included wearable AI, a companion, a new ecosystem, and a workstation. However, they also had a number of gaming items to showcase, with absolutely no AI in any of them. We have the full rundown of everything Razer showed off with notes from the team.

Razer | CES 2026

Project AVA: The Next Evolution of AI Companions: Building on last year's CES debut, Project AVA evolves from an esports AI coach into a fully integrated AI desk companion. Featuring a 5.5-inch animated avatar, adaptive AI personality, and PC Vision Mode, Project AVA goes beyond gaming support to become a true digital partner for work, play, and life. Available now for reservation in the US.

Building on last year's CES debut, Project AVA evolves from an esports AI coach into a fully integrated AI desk companion. Featuring a 5.5-inch animated avatar, adaptive AI personality, and PC Vision Mode, Project AVA goes beyond gaming support to become a true digital partner for work, play, and life. Available now for reservation in the US. Project Motoko: Razer's Vision for Wearable AI: Powered by Snapdragon platforms, Project Motoko is an AI-native wireless headset concept featuring augmented AI visual awareness through dual first-person-view cameras, intelligent audio feedback, and dual far-field and near-field microphones for advanced audio detection. With universal compatibility across leading AI platforms, it enhances productivity, gaming, and everyday life – while providing human POV vision data to support robotics training and AI model development.

Powered by Snapdragon platforms, Project Motoko is an AI-native wireless headset concept featuring augmented AI visual awareness through dual first-person-view cameras, intelligent audio feedback, and dual far-field and near-field microphones for advanced audio detection. With universal compatibility across leading AI platforms, it enhances productivity, gaming, and everyday life – while providing human POV vision data to support robotics training and AI model development. Razer AI Developer Ecosystem: Powering the Next AI Breakthrough with Local AI Development: A full-stack solution for AI developers, combining high-performance computing for demanding workflows with an open-source platform for local LLM tuning and inference.

A full-stack solution for AI developers, combining high-performance computing for demanding workflows with an open-source platform for local LLM tuning and inference. Razer Forge AI Dev Workstation is a high-performance workstation built to handle the most demanding AI training, inference, and simulation workloads. It enables end-to-end local performance with secure on-device compute, zero subscription costs, and maximum responsiveness. Supporting multiple professional-level Graphics Processing Units (GPUs), workstation-class CPUs, and massive memory bandwidth, the Forge AI Dev Workstation accelerates large-scale model training and scales seamlessly from tower to rack for enterprise deployment.

is a high-performance workstation built to handle the most demanding AI training, inference, and simulation workloads. It enables end-to-end local performance with secure on-device compute, zero subscription costs, and maximum responsiveness. Supporting multiple professional-level Graphics Processing Units (GPUs), workstation-class CPUs, and massive memory bandwidth, the Forge AI Dev Workstation accelerates large-scale model training and scales seamlessly from tower to rack for enterprise deployment. Razer AIKit streamlines the AI development lifecycle, enabling researchers and developers to run and fine-tune large language models (LLMs) locally with cloud-comparable performance. With automatic GPU discovery, cluster formation, and integration with Razer AI hardware, AIKit enables low-latency, local-first AI workflows. It is fully open source on GitHub, allowing developers to customize, contribute, and advance Razer AIKit.

streamlines the AI development lifecycle, enabling researchers and developers to run and fine-tune large language models (LLMs) locally with cloud-comparable performance. With automatic GPU discovery, cluster formation, and integration with Razer AI hardware, AIKit enables low-latency, local-first AI workflows. It is fully open source on GitHub, allowing developers to customize, contribute, and advance Razer AIKit. Project Madison: True Integration. Pure Immersion: Enter a state of full-spectrum immersion with Project Madison – a next-gen immersive gaming chair powered by Razer Sensa HD Haptics, THX Spatial Audio, and Razer Chroma RGB. Feel, hear, and see all the action on another level with a seat that's truly multi-sensory.

Enter a state of full-spectrum immersion with Project Madison – a next-gen immersive gaming chair powered by Razer Sensa HD Haptics, THX Spatial Audio, and Razer Chroma RGB. Feel, hear, and see all the action on another level with a seat that's truly multi-sensory. Razer Iskur V2 NewGen: Engineered for Ergonomics. Crafted for Comfort. The next evolution of gaming chairs, engineered for ultimate comfort and performance. Featuring the Razer HyperFlex Lumbar Support System, Razer Gen-2 EPU Leather with CoolTouch Technology, and a perforated dual-density cold-cured foam cushion to ensure gamers stay cooler, sit better, and game longer. Available for pre-order worldwide.

The next evolution of gaming chairs, engineered for ultimate comfort and performance. Featuring the Razer HyperFlex Lumbar Support System, Razer Gen-2 EPU Leather with CoolTouch Technology, and a perforated dual-density cold-cured foam cushion to ensure gamers stay cooler, sit better, and game longer. Available for pre-order worldwide. Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth: Convenience Meets Performance: The world's fastest wireless gaming controller, developed in partnership with LG under the "Designed for LG Gaming Portal" program for seamless cloud gaming on the big screen. Equipped with ultra-low latency Bluetooth, integrated TV controls, and pro-grade features, it delivers convenient cloud gaming experiences from the couch without compromising competitive performance.

The world's fastest wireless gaming controller, developed in partnership with LG under the "Designed for LG Gaming Portal" program for seamless cloud gaming on the big screen. Equipped with ultra-low latency Bluetooth, integrated TV controls, and pro-grade features, it delivers convenient cloud gaming experiences from the couch without compromising competitive performance. Razer Partners with Tenstorrent for AI Development On-The-Go: Tenstorrent's first-generation compact AI accelerator, designed in partnership with Razer, delivers powerful generative AI capabilities to any Thunderbolt 5 equipped system. Powered by Tenstorrent's Wormhole technology, it offers portable, desktop performance for LLMs, image generation, and advanced AI/ML workloads. Its modular design allows developers to daisy-chain up to four units for scalable experimentation, all supported by Tenstorrent's open-source software stack.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!