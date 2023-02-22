Razer Unveiled The DeathAdder V3 Pro Faker Edition Razer has released a limited-edition gaming mouse this week as you can get your hands on the DeathAdder V3 Pro Faker Edition.

Razer revealed a special edition of one of their gaming mice this week as they have launched the limited DeathAdder V3 Pro Faker Edition. The company decided to work with Lee "Faker" Sang-Hyeok, the three-time League Of Legends World Champion player with a pretty decorated career playing for T1 over the years. This is a unique personalized design equipped with high-performance hardware and a special red design that looks unlike any other mice the company produces. The company revealed both a wired and wireless option, which you can buy for $70 and $170, respectfully. We have more details and a couple of quotes from both parties below.

"Designed in collaboration with world-renowned esports player and League of Legends icon Lee "Faker" Sang-Hyeok, the DeathAdder V3 Pro Faker Edition showcases a unique personalized design for the Unkillable Demon King, while equipped with high-performance hardware. The cult-favorite esports mouse has always been Faker's weapon of choice, with the DeathAdder V3 Pro Faker Edition as a testament. Separately, the DeathAdder V3 presents a wired option updated with Razer's latest mice technology, for the best advantage in competitive play."

"Armed with a DeathAdder mouse, Faker made history by winning three world championships in 2013, 2015, and 2016 – respectively – a feat shared by only one other player. Touting it as the only mouse for him, Faker has long championed Razer's most popular esports mouse line. With the DeathAdder as his weapon of choice, Faker has dominated the competition, being the only player to achieve multiple feats, including over 500 wins and 2,600 kills across all League of Legends Champions Korea competitions and over 100 wins across international competitions."

"Completing all the hallmarks that have made it a well-loved mouse by fans worldwide, the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Faker Edition features all the best-in-class technology offered by the brand. This includes the Razer™ Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor, Razer™ Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3, Razer HyperSpeed Wireless. Upgradable to true 4000 Hz polling rate with the Razer™ HyperPolling Wireless Dongle, and it continues to sport a 63g ultra-lightweight design while retaining its refined ergonomic form factor."

"We believe in creating the ultimate gaming peripherals that help esports athletes achieve victory," said Flo Gutierrez, Director of Global Esports at Razer. "The Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Faker Edition celebrates our long-standing friendship with Faker since 2016, giving him a version of his own favorite mouse that has accompanied his legacy as an esports legend."

"This is a special moment for me. I've always dreamed of having my own mouse, and now I can share it with my family, friends, and fans," said Lee "Faker" Sang-Hyeok. "I love the design and the performance is unparalleled. Huge thanks to Razer for all their efforts and working with me on this amazing project."