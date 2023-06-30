Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Razer, Video Games | Tagged: gaming mouse, Razer Cobra

Razer Unveils New Razer Cobra Compact Gaming Mouse

Razer has unveiled a brand new compact gaming mouse witrh the reveal of the Razer Cobra, both in standard and Pro versions.

Razer dropped a new gaming product this week as they revealed the all-new Razer Cobra compact gaming mouse, both in Standard and Pro editions. Thius particular version is designed to have a better form for the hand while also providing better function for daily use, sealed into a symmetrical form factor. You can fully customize it how you see fit for whatever game you're playing, as they have given it strong improvements with connectivity and cutting-edge tech. And because it's one of Razer's newer mice, it is compatible with their charger and dock. We have more info on the mouse below, as you can currently buy it starting at $130.

"From essential commands to complex macros, the Cobra Pro empowers gamers with a new level of control. The mouse is integrated with ten customizable controls, five onboard memory profiles, and 11 individually addressable Chroma RGB zones, the most zones in its class, all built into a sleek symmetrical design. Thoughtfully designed with seven buttons on top, two on the side, and one on the bottom, the Cobra Pro redefines accessibility, offering endless possibilities for quick-to-reach commands. Beyond these, the magic unfolds with Razer's Hypershift feature, temporarily enabling a secondary set of functions on top of existing button assignments for a whole new degree of gameplay. The five onboard memory profiles, effortlessly configured via Razer Synapse, can be cycled through at the bottom of the mouse, enabling seamless profile switching tailored to different gaming scenarios."

"Harnessing the pinnacle of gaming technologies, the Cobra Pro is a testament to Razer's relentless innovation. Drawing from the superior capabilities of the award-winning Razer Basilisk V3 Pro, such as Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor, Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3, and HyperSpeed. And for gamers thirsting for more, the Cobra Pro is upgrade-ready for true 4000 Hz polling rates with Razer Mouse Dock Pro (sold separately) or the Razer HyperPolling Wireless Dongle, taking pro-gaming performance to stratospheric levels. Despite being fully feature-packed, the Cobra Pro weighs just 77g, giving gamers the best of both worlds for the ultimate immersive experience. With up to 100 hours of gameplay on HyperSpeed Wireless (and a staggering 170 hours on Bluetooth) gamers can now battle, build, or strategize anywhere, anytime."

