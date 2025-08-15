Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Razer, Video Games | Tagged: BlackWidow V4 Low-Profile HyperSpeed, Wolverine V3 Pro 8K PC

Razer Unveils Wolverine V3 Pro 8K Controller & Low-Profile Keyboards

Razer had two new product designs this week, as they showed off a new esports-centric controller, and low-profile keyboards

Article Summary Razer launches Wolverine V3 Pro 8K Controller for ultra-fast wireless PC esports performance.

Innovative TMR thumbsticks offer anti-drift precision and customizable tension for pro gamers.

BlackWidow V4 Low-Profile Keyboards feature Razer HyperSpeed Wireless and new low-profile switches.

Sleek keyboard design ensures ergonomic comfort, vivid Chroma RGB, and durability for gaming sessions.

Razer revealed two different products this week as they showed off the new Wolverine V3 Pro 8K Controller and a new line of Low-Profile HyperSpeed Keyboards. First up, the controller was specifically designed for esports gaming on PC, as they have created one of the lightest controllers in their lineup, with greater response times as a wireless controller. Meanwhile, the new keyboards were designed to give you a more simplistic option that gives you playability while also having a design that looks more like an average home keyboard that anyone would own compared to the designs you usually see in gaming keyboards. We have info on both below as they are available both online and at select retail locations.

Razer Wolverine V3 Pro 8K PC

The Wolverine V3 Pro 8K PC delivers true 8000 Hz polling in both wired and wireless modes for near-instantaneous input recognition. The controller also features TMR (Tunnel Magnetoresistance) Thumbsticks with swappable caps, offering consistent tension and long-lasting durability. TMR technology provides superior anti-drift performance and maintains consistent resistance over time – ensuring the pinpoint accuracy demanded in FPS and action titles. Designed for extended play, the Wolverine V3 Pro 8K PC is Razer's lightest wireless esports controller to-date, with an ergonomic shape that reduces hand fatigue during marathon sessions. A carrying case and 2m braided cable are included for portability and tournament-ready convenience.

The Wolverine V3 Pro 8K PC delivers true 8000 Hz polling in both wired and wireless modes for near-instantaneous input recognition. The controller also features TMR (Tunnel Magnetoresistance) Thumbsticks with swappable caps, offering consistent tension and long-lasting durability. TMR technology provides superior anti-drift performance and maintains consistent resistance over time – ensuring the pinpoint accuracy demanded in FPS and action titles. Designed for extended play, the Wolverine V3 Pro 8K PC is Razer's lightest wireless esports controller to-date, with an ergonomic shape that reduces hand fatigue during marathon sessions. A carrying case and 2m braided cable are included for portability and tournament-ready convenience.

BlackWidow V4 Low-Profile HyperSpeed Keyboards

Designed for immersive gameplay and precision control, both models feature Razer HyperSpeed Wireless technology, dedicated macro buttons and controls, and for the first time, Razer Low-profile Mechanical Switches. The result is quick and precise actuation, satisfying keystrokes, and a streamlined silhouette that fits seamlessly into any setup. Razer's popular green (clicky), yellow (linear), and orange (tactile) switches are now available in a low-profile format, delivering the same satisfying keystroke in a sleeker, more ergonomic design. The reduced key height encourages natural wrist alignment, enhancing comfort during long gaming sessions — be it grinding levels, climbing ranks, or exploring open-world adventures — all without a wrist rest. An ultra-low 18.5mm front height and angled chassis further support neutral wrist positioning for long-lasting comfort.

Each switch is engineered with a unique circular stem wall that ensures unobstructed light transmission, allowing Razer Chroma™ RGB lighting to shine brilliantly through the translucent top housing. Factory-lubricated and rigorously tested, the switches offer exceptional stability with minimal wobble for consistent, reliable performance. Rated for up to 80 million keystrokes, they are built to withstand the rigors of competitive play and surpass the industry standard by 1.6 times. Designed for durability and precision, the keyboards feature a premium 5052 aluminum alloy top case, dual sound-dampening foam layers, pre-lubricated stabilizers, and a stainless steel plate. Together, these elements deliver a clean, crisp typing sound and an ultra-satisfying keystroke feel.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!