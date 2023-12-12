Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Chorus Worldwide, MidBoss, Read Only Memories: Neurodiver

Read Only Memories: Neurodiver Receives New Developer Video

Check out the latest trailer for Read Only Memories: Neurodiver, as the developers guide you through the world of Neo-San Francisco.

Article Summary New dev-guided video gives an immersive look into Neo-San Francisco.

Read Only Memories: Neurodiver is a sequel to hit 2064: Read Only Memories.

ES88, a telepath, explores memories to find the rogue esper, Golden Butterfly.

Game features new characters, locations, and multiple endings for players.

Indie game developer MidBoss and publisher Chorus Worldwide released a new video for Read Only Memories: Neurodiver that shows off more of the world. This is basically a dev-guided video to Neo-San Francisco, in which this latest tale is set, as Creative Director John "JJSignal" James gives you a far better glimpse into the characters and settings of their ROM Universe setting. Serving as a sequel to 2064: Read Only Memories, a lot has changed since the events of that title, and the world has taken a few different twists and turns with returning characters. It will be up to you to guide ES88 through a series of psychic investigations, as you look for the Golden Butterfly. Enjoy the video below as the game's release has been pushed back to Q2 2024.

Read Only Memories: Neurodiver

Read Only Memories: Neurodiver, the next mystery adventure set in the world of MidBoss' 2064: Read Only Memories. Return to the vibrant cyberpunk world of Neo-San Francisco from 2064: Read Only Memories, filled with friendly and familiar faces including Jess Meas, the gene-spliced, hybrid lawyer, TOMCAT, the notorious hacker, and Lexi Rivers, a former police officer turned private eye. Use the Neurodiver to search the memories in which the rogue esper, Golden Butterfly, hides. Read Only Memories: Neurodiver's Deep Dive mechanic enables ES88 to identify, manipulate, and repair fragments found in her subject's memories.

Neurodiver will introduce new characters, locations, and mechanics, including the ability to dive into and repair other characters' memories, as well as overhauled art and an unsolved case to crack with multiple endings. Take on the role of ES88, a telepath with the ability to delve into memories employed by MINERVA, a powerful organization specializing in neurotechnology and extrasensory projection phenomena. Tasked with tracking down the Golden Butterfly, a naturally gifted psychic on the loose and wreaking havoc through the subconscious minds of Neo-San Francisco.

