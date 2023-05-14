Rebellion Acquires Tunnels & Trolls Roleplaying Game Rebellion Unplugged has now taken over the IP of Tunnels & Trolls as they will work to release a new edition of the franchise.

Rebellion Unplugged, the tabletop wing of Rebellion Developments, revealed they had acquired the license to the Tunnels & Trolls roleplaying game. The deal comes after purchasing it from Webbed Sphere Inc., which owns the original publisher Flying Buffalo, which came as a result of the passing of company founder Rick Loomis. According to the press release sent out last week, some of which we have below, along with quotes from all the parties involved, all of the back-catalog from 1975 to now will still be available to purchase online as you see fit. Only now, the new owners will be working on making a brand new modernized edition of the game. The deal also secured other IPs from Flying Buffalo, including Citybook, Grimtooth, and Merchants Spies and Private Eyes series.

"Tunnels & Trolls is an unrecognized trailblazer in the games industry," said Duncan Molloy, head of Rebellion Unplugged. "The team at Flying Buffalo responded to an entirely new medium by focussing on how roleplaying could be more approachable, more accessible, and more fun. So much of the modern era of roleplaying, from old-school hacks to streamlined systems to solo play, can directly trace its roots directly back to this series. We're very excited to channel that spirit in bringing Tunnels & Trolls into the modern era."

"We are very excited to see Rebellion expand this rich property," added Jon Huston, president of Webbed Sphere. "As a long-time fan, I always felt that the Flying Buffalo roleplaying lines had such incredible potential."

"When I first discovered Tunnels & Trolls in the mid-1970s, I didn't realize I was unlocking a life-long interest in fantasy roleplaying games, books, movies, and all things genre-based," recalled Rebellion CEO and Creative Director Jason Kingsley OBE. "The game has remained with me throughout my life, and I can't wait to see what the team have in store for it!"

"First published in 1975 by Flying Buffalo as a more player-friendly alternative to Dungeons & Dragons, Tunnels & Trolls introduced roleplaying to new audiences through its streamlined mechanics and pioneering approach to solo roleplaying. Now, almost 50 years after its original publication, the Rebellion Unplugged team is bringing Tunnels & Trolls into a new era. As part of the acquisition, Rebellion have taken over Flying Buffalo's entire line of roleplaying games, including the cult classic Citybook, Grimtooth, and Merchants Spies and Private Eyes series. The entire back-catalog of Flying Buffalo PDFs will remain available to purchase online, with future releases coming directly from Rebellion Unplugged."