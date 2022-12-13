RE:CALL Receives Official Release Date For PC & Consoles

Whitehorn Games have revealed the official release date for their upcoming game RE:CALL as it comes to PC and console. Created by solo developer maitan69, the game will challenge what you know about memories as you need to modify what you know to fit the present. You'll be tasked with taking on some twisted puzzles that will keep you guessing, as you will have to alter your own recollections of the past in order to reshape the future. You'll be able to mold reality into what you want it to be, but what is it you truly need it to be? You can find out when the game is released on January 17trh, 2023, for PC via Steam, as well as Xbox consoles and Nintendo Switch. Enjoy the latest trailer down below as we wait out the next five weeks.

"In RE:CALL, players embark on a visual novel-style adventure through the playable character's memories. Presented through flashbacks, the protagonist wields the power to alter their recollection of past events in order to immediately affect the present. A guard with a minor head wound may be barring the entrance to a door, but what if the protagonist used another method to get past them instead of the rock they used the first time around? Solve puzzles, change the hearts and minds of friends and foes, and reshape the future!

Memoirs of a Player: Get immersed in an epic narrative-driven adventure with a diverse cast of 10 unique characters, each with their own quirks and relationships with the protagonist.

Get immersed in an epic narrative-driven adventure with a diverse cast of 10 unique characters, each with their own quirks and relationships with the protagonist. A Butterfly Flaps its Wings…: Changing the past has immediate consequences in the future. Use this strange power to escape a factory, solve a crime, and win over your adversaries!

Changing the past has immediate consequences in the future. Use this strange power to escape a factory, solve a crime, and win over your adversaries! True Detective: The circumstances surrounding the protagonist's powers are steeped in mystery. Launch an investigation to figure out who's behind it all!"