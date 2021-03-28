Recipe For Disaster Will Have You Managing Disastrous Chefs

Kasedo Games and Dapper Penguin Studios announced a new restaurant management title on the way with Recipe For Disaster. The game will have you managing a restaurant and balancing the ever delicate relationship between the staff and the customers as you try to please one and bring out the best in the other. But let's be honest, running an establishment is no easy job. Which you will find out in spades as this game throws everything at you as you will attempt to fix it while feeding the customers good food and keeping them happy. The game doesn't have a release date yet, we just know its coming sometime in 2021 for PC.

Assemble your dream team – Pick from a pool of procedurally generated hopefuls. Consider each individual's unique combination of traits and skill levels, and how these might affect their work efficiencies, relationships, and customer interactions. Will they fit in? Or will they prove to be more trouble than they're worth?

Restaurant building – Customize the design and layout of your restaurants using intuitive building tools and a range of colourful themes. Equip your kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances, decorate your dining area, and build storage to hold those precious ingredients.

Get your priorities straight – Manually assign tasks to your team or keep everyone busy using a highly customisable priority system. Keep a close eye on incoming customer orders and adjust your strategy in real-time to ensure the highest standard of food and customer service.

Work ethics – Manage your team's attitude and stamina levels to minimise the risk of sickness and mid-service walkouts. Some staff will love the tasks that you give them whilst others will loathe them! Be alert to staff thoughts, temporary and permanent trait changes, and evolving relationships within your team.

The customer is always right – Pay close attention to the demands of your customers and adjust your menu to match their tastes. Be wary of dietary requirements, food allergies and unusual preferences.

Everyone's a critic – Decide how best to deal with the requests and complaints of your staff and customers. Will you be sympathetic or combative? Pushovers and tyrants will soon find themselves out of business so you'll have to read each situation carefully.

A matter of taste – Work with reliable, and dubious, supplier contacts to secure a diverse array of ingredients. Use the intuitive recipe editor to freely create original recipes and add them to your menus.

…and that's just for starters – Updates planned for cooperative and competitive multiplayer, additional themes and room types, health inspections, staff rotas, disasters, and comprehensive modding support.