Red Bull Home Ground Will Host A Valorant Invitational

Red Bull revealed this week that they're throwing a new Home Ground esports series and will kick it off with a Valorant Invitational. This will mark one of the first major official sponsored tournaments of the year from the comnpany. The event will be running qualifiers this weekend, followed by the main event taking place January 28th-31st, with all of the teams competing for £24,000. We got more details for you below including some of the teams who will be competing, as it will all be broadcast live on Twitch over the next two weeks for everyone to enjoy.

A star-studded international lineup of the best teams in Valorant, G2, Team Liquid, Guild Esports, SUMN FC, Futbolist, Ninjas in Pyjamas and a special guest team are all directly invited to compete in Home Ground by Red Bull. The competition includes a twist to the normal Valorant rules, adding a new layer of strategic importance and unpredictability to map picks. Opening the event to talented players across Europe, open qualifiers will take place from January 23-24, and sign ups are live now here to source the final squad to complete the eight team lineup. Unfolding across four days of the best competition in Valorant, the Home Ground by Red Bull Finals will be brought to fans by a stellar roster of UK broadcast talent. Frankie Ward joins as host, with CS:GO veteran Lauren "Pansy" Scott, and Mike "hypoc" Robins providing expert analysis to viewers around the world. The on-stream team is completed by household names Mitch "MitchMan" McBride and James Banks offering play-by-play commentary, following some of the biggest storylines in Valorant as they happen. The standout European team of 2020 having emerged victorious at every single Ignition Series event, G2 will look to reassert their dominance in the competition.