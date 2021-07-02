Red Wings Will Be Getting A Special Boxed Edition

Meridiem Games revealed today that a special boxed edition of Red Wings: Aces of the Sky is on the way for PS4 and Nintendo Switch. In what's being called the Baron Edition, this version of the game will be the complete version with all add-ons and whatnot included, but will also include some special goodies. These will include a specially created slipcase for the game, an art book containing some of the concept art from the developers while they were making this World War I title, and a poster featuring artwork from the game. it all looks pretty cool, but they have yet to put a price tag or a proper release date on it. We have a little more info on the game and this release below.

Red Wings: Aces of the Sky is an exhilarating third-person aerial combat game set in the skies of World War I. Experience this breakthrough era of flight when the courage of pilots boarded on insanity and the stakes were never higher. Pilot legendary warplanes from the World War I era and engage in thrilling arcade style aerial dogfights and relive historic events retold in glorious comic book-stylized visuals. Go head-to-head with feared opponents and witness the rise and fall of the legendary Red Baron and cheat death on your way to victory. Take the Skies – accompany the legendary Red Baron in the thrilling story-driven campaign.

– accompany the legendary Red Baron in the thrilling story-driven campaign. Local co-op – fly solo or with a hotshot partner.

– fly solo or with a hotshot partner. Unique combination – experience a unique mix of arcade gameplay and over-the-top, comic book-stylized visuals.

– experience a unique mix of arcade gameplay and over-the-top, comic book-stylized visuals. Fly even higher – use your unique abilities to take your opponents down and develop your deadly pilot aim with skill points.

– use your unique abilities to take your opponents down and develop your deadly pilot aim with skill points. Choose your warplane – pilot over 10 unique warplanes including the Entente Powers and the Triple Alliance.

