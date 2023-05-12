RedDeer Games Launches For A Vast Future For Nintendo Switch For A Vast Future brings a classic RPG experience to the Nintendo Switch as RedDeer Games have released the game this week.

RedDeer Games has released its latest game this week for the Nintendo Switch as players can now download For A Vast Future right now. This will take you back to the classic days of RPG gaming with a lengthy story, as you will have to fight your way through a ton of enemies as a group of outlaws attempting to stop the future from becoming the absolute worst. You can check out the trailer down below, as the game is abailable in the eShop.

"Sink into a classic RPG, and wait for your turn to STOP Doomsday from happening! The people of Seralia experienced a devastating war. While most of them fight over scraps, the corrupted government schemes to take revenge using a secret weapon – secret and deadly. Join a group of heroic outlaws and stop this madness. Whack every pixelated crook that stands in your way. For A Vast Future uses a classic turn-based formula with some extra twists. Every fight you win makes your allies stronger. Collect powerful weapons and upgrade your characters. Turn them into demolition experts, master marksmen, or the most agile warrior in a room. Choose your way to become unstoppable."

"Uncertain times have arrived, and the situation is dramatic. While newly formed governments and religious sects exploit – inhabitants struggle to survive, fighting among themselves for scraps. While some try to live day-to-day – new leaders plan a bloody revenge using new, deadly weapons. To stop an imminent disaster, players must join forces with underworld criminals. During combat, they will require potent armaments, which can be gathered while playing, along with an intricate crafting mechanism and a multitude of character enhancements. The infinite character customization options, combined with classic gameplay and modern features, will make each For A Vast Future playthrough an entirely new and unique experience."