Redemption Reapers Receives Brand New Trailer & Info

Binary Haze Interactive revealed new details for their upcoming game Redemption Reapers, including a brand new trailer. If you haven't seen this game yet, this is the dark fantasy tactical RPG developed by Adglobe, who have the talents of several gaming veterans at their disposal for this one. Including Masayuki Horikawa (Fire Emblem, Kingdom Hearts III), and voice actors for the story, including Kyle McCarley (13 Sentinels: Aegis of Ruin, NieR: Automata), Allegra Clark (Apex Legends, Dragon Age: Inquisition), David Lodge (Persona 5, Final Fantasy XV), and Lucien Dodge (Fire Emblem: Three Houses, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel series). We got more info below and the trailer for you to enjoy, as they're aiming to release it in February 2023.

"Hope fades across the land following the sudden appearance of the ruthless Mort armies. Efficient as they are brutal, the macabre forces descend upon civilizations, leaving destruction in the wake of their nightly raids. As entire nations fall to the Mort onslaught, the Ashen Hawk Brigade, a contingent of mercenaries specializing in surprise tactics, band together to fight back against the invading legions. Lead the Ashen Hawk Brigade in tactical skirmishes on 3D maps. Employ strategic moves, directing units across the battlefield before issuing commands to attack, defend, or deploy skills during each turn. Overcome seemingly insurmountable odds by mastering sneak attacks for extra damage or powerful combo strikes from multiple Brigade members.""Ensure each Brigade member is fit for the trials ahead by outfitting the party with powerful gear. Turn hard-earned spoils of victory into resources for crafting mighty weapons and armor. Upgrade skills to unlock combat abilities capable of turning a ragtag troop of underdogs into courageous champions. Carve through the Mort and uncover a gripping, mature story of wartime struggles. Witness powerful moments unfold between members of the Brigade during fully voiced cutscenes (recorded in English and Japanese audio) as fighters learn more about their allies and the world around them. Guide the Ashen Hawk Brigade's rise from obscurity to folk heroes as members grapple with their dark past as a deadly – and despised – organization dubbed "Faithless Reapers."