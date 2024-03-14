Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, regice, World of Wonders

Regice Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: World Of Wonders

Regice returns to Tier Five Raids and it's time to take down this legendary Titan on Hoenn. Pokémon GO players can use these top tips.

Article Summary Regice enters Tier Five Raids in Pokémon GO's World of Wonders season.

Top counters include Mega Blaziken, Mega Charizard Y, and Shadow Metagross.

A team of three can defeat Regice, four or more players recommended for assurance.

Shiny Regice has a 1 in 20 chance; perfect 100% IVs at CP 1784 or 2230 if boosted.

We have now entered a new season in Pokémon GO, titled World of Wonders. March kicks this season off with a wave of content including the Island Guardians of Alola in Tier Five Raids and Shadow Raikou in Shadow Raids during the weekend. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Regice, who will have a short stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Regice Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Regice counters as such:

Mega Blaziken: Counter, Blast Burn

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Apex Shadow Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire+

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare

Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Shadow Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Regice with efficiency.

Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm

Volcarona: Fire Spin, Overheat

Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Blaziken: Counter, Blast Burn

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Regice can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Regice will have a CP of 1784 in normal weather conditions and 2230 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

