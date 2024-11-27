Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Max Out, pokemon, Regidrago

Regidrago Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Max Out Season

The Max Out Finale event brings Shiny Regidrago to Tier Five Raids. You can build a team to take on this Legendary using our guide.

Article Summary Explore Max Out Finale with Shiny Regidrago in Pokémon GO Tier Five Raids.

Learn top Regidrago counters: Mega Rayquaza, Shadow Salamence, and more.

Discover strategies for solo or multiplayer raids against Legendary Regidrago.

Catch tips: use Circle Lock, Golden Razz Berries for best Shiny odds.

The September, October, and November seasons of Pokémon GO, titled Max Out, are now wrapping up. This season has focused on Galar, introducing Dynamax Pokémon and Max Battles. For the final month of Max Out, Tier Five Raids will feature Lugia, Origin Forme Dialga, Origin Forme Palkia, Zacian, Zamazenta, Regieleki, and Regidrago with Shadow Raids featuring Suicune on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Manectric, Mega Salamence, Mega Beedrill, Mega Ampharos, and Mega Altaria. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Regidrago, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Regidrago Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Regidrago counters as such:

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Shadow Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Mega Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Mega Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Shadow Salamence: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Origin Forme Dialga: Dragon Breath, Roar of Time

Mega Salamence: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Origin Forme Palkia: Dragon Tail, Spacial Rend

Mega Latios: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help efficiently take down Regidrago.

Haxorus: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Dragapult: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Palkia: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Enamorus: Fairy Wing, Dazzling Gleam

Dialga: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

Salamence: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Kyurem: Dragon Breath, Glaciate

Tapu Koko: Quick Attack, Nature's Madness

Reshiram: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

We have a rare case of a soloable Legendary here. Regidrago can be defeated with one trainer, but it will be very tough. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Regidrago will have a CP of 1699 in normal weather conditions and 2124 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!