Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Max Out, pokemon, Regidrago
Regidrago Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Max Out Season
The Max Out Finale event brings Shiny Regidrago to Tier Five Raids. You can build a team to take on this Legendary using our guide.
Article Summary
- Explore Max Out Finale with Shiny Regidrago in Pokémon GO Tier Five Raids.
- Learn top Regidrago counters: Mega Rayquaza, Shadow Salamence, and more.
- Discover strategies for solo or multiplayer raids against Legendary Regidrago.
- Catch tips: use Circle Lock, Golden Razz Berries for best Shiny odds.
The September, October, and November seasons of Pokémon GO, titled Max Out, are now wrapping up. This season has focused on Galar, introducing Dynamax Pokémon and Max Battles. For the final month of Max Out, Tier Five Raids will feature Lugia, Origin Forme Dialga, Origin Forme Palkia, Zacian, Zamazenta, Regieleki, and Regidrago with Shadow Raids featuring Suicune on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Manectric, Mega Salamence, Mega Beedrill, Mega Ampharos, and Mega Altaria. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Regidrago, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.
Top Regidrago Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Regidrago counters as such:
- Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe
- Shadow Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe
- Mega Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage
- Mega Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
- Shadow Salamence: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor
- Origin Forme Dialga: Dragon Breath, Roar of Time
- Mega Salamence: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor
- Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe
- Origin Forme Palkia: Dragon Tail, Spacial Rend
- Mega Latios: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help efficiently take down Regidrago.
- Haxorus: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe
- Dragapult: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe
- Palkia: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor
- Enamorus: Fairy Wing, Dazzling Gleam
- Dialga: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor
- Salamence: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor
- Kyurem: Dragon Breath, Glaciate
- Tapu Koko: Quick Attack, Nature's Madness
- Reshiram: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor
- Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
We have a rare case of a soloable Legendary here. Regidrago can be defeated with one trainer, but it will be very tough. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.
Shiny Odds & 100% IVs
The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Regidrago will have a CP of 1699 in normal weather conditions and 2124 in boosted conditions.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.