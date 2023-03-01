Regieleki & Regidrago Come To Pokémon GO In March 2023

Regieleki & Regidrago come to Pokémon GO in March 2023 as part of the new Season of Rising Heroes which brings back Elite Raids & more.

Niantic has announced the new Season of Pokémon GO which is called the Season of Rising Heroes. This Season introduces Regieleki and Regidragon in Elite Raids. Let's take a look at the first slate of content coming in March 2023.

Regieleki & Regidrago Twitter teaser in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this March 2023:

  • March 1st – March 8th: Incarnate Forme Tornadus
  • March 8th – March 21st: Ho-Oh
  • March 21st – March 28th: Incarnate Forme Thundurus
  • March 28th – April 10th: Lugia

The Raid Hours for the month of March 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

  • March 1st, 2023: Incarnate Forme Tornadus, can be Shiny
  • March 8th, 2023: Ho-Oh, can be Shiny
  • March 15th, 2023: Ho-Oh, can be Shiny
  • March 22nd, 2023: Incarnate Forme Thundurus, can be Shiny
  • March 29th, 2023: Lugia, can be Shiny
  • April 5th, 2023: Lugia, can be Shiny

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this March 2023:

  • March 1st – March 8th: Mega Charizard Y
  • March 8th – March 21st: Mega Medicham, new release
  • March 21st – March 28th: Mega Venusaur
  • March 28th – April 10th: Mega Alakazam

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in March 2023:

  • March 5th, 2023: Catch Mastery Event
  • March 8th – March 14th, 2023: Festival of Colors Event
  • March 11th, 2023: Elite Raid: Regieleki
  • March 18th, 2023: March Community Day
  • March 21st – March 29th, 2023: An Every Day Hero + Team GO Rocket Takeover Event
  • March 25th, 2023: GO Battle Day: Palmer

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in March 2023:

  • March 7th, 2023: Eevee with double Candy for transferring Pokémon, can be Shiny
  • March 14th, 2023: Rowlet with double XP for evolving Pokémon, cannot be Shiny
  • March 21st, 2023: Litten with double Stardust for catching, cannot be Shiny
  • March 28th, 2023: Popplio with double XP for catching, cannot be Shiny

Current Research Breakthrough encounters from March 2023 until June 1st, 2023:

  • Furfrou, can be Shiny
  • Goomy
  • Parasect
  • Pinsir, can be Shiny
  • Snorlax, can be Shiny
  • Gible, can be Shiny

