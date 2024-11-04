Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Regidrago, Regieleki

Regieleki & Regidrago Join Tier Five Raids in Pokémon GO

Are Elite Raids done in Pokémon GO? The arrival of these two Galarian Legendaries in Tier Five Raids spells the end of this feature.

It seems that Elite Raids are finished in Pokémon GO. These special, in-person-only, limited-time Raids were used to roll out special releases, functioning as a replacement for the invite-only EX Raids that were canned at the start of COVID-19. It has been quite a while since we have seen Elite Raids, and now Niantic is introducing two formerly Elite Raid-exclusive species into Tier Five Raids. Here is everything coming to Pokémon GO in November 2024, including the Tier Five arrival of Regidrago and Regieleki.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO in November 2024:

November 4 – November 18: Lugia (can be Shiny) with the Featured Attack of Aeroblast Trainer Battles: 180 power, chance to increase Lugia's Attack Gyms and Raids: 180 power

Lugia (can be Shiny) with the Featured Attack of Aeroblast November 18 – November 27: Origin Forme Dialga (can be Shiny) Origin Forme Palkia (can be Shiny)

November 27 – December 3: Zacian (can be Shiny) Zamazenta (can be Shiny) Regieleki Regidrago

Weekends in November: Shadow Suicune

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Max Battles from November 1 through December 3:

Dynamax Bulbasaur (can be Shiny)

Dynamax Charmander (can be Shiny)

Dynamax Squirtle (can be Shiny)

Dynamax Grookey

Dynamax Scorbunny

Dynamax Sobble

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids this November 2024:

November 4 – November 11: Mega Manectric (can be Shiny)

Mega Manectric (can be Shiny) November 11 – November 18: Mega Salamence (can be Shiny)

Mega Salamence (can be Shiny) November 18 – November 27: Mega Beedrill (can be Shiny) Mega Ampharos (can be Shiny)

November 27 – December 3: Mega Altaria (can be Shiny)

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in November 2024:

November 2 – 3, 2024: GO Battle Weekend

GO Battle Weekend November 7 – 12, 2024: Harvest Festival

Harvest Festival November 10, 2024: Mankey Community Day

Mankey Community Day November 15 – 17, 2024: Simply Groundbreaking

Simply Groundbreaking November 18 – 22 2024: Into the Wild

Into the Wild November 23 – 24, 2024: Pokémon GO Wild Arena: Global

Pokémon GO Wild Arena: Global November 27 – December 1, 2024: Max Out: Finale TBA

The Max Monday features for the month of November 2024 in Pokémon GO are:

Monday, November 11: Dynamax Charmander (can be Shiny)

Dynamax Charmander (can be Shiny) Monday, November 18: Dynamax Charmander (can be Shiny)

Dynamax Charmander (can be Shiny) Monday, November 25:Dynamax Bulbasaur (can be Shiny)

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in November 2024:

Tuesday, November 5, 2024 : Surskit with double transfer Candy, can be Shiny

Surskit with double transfer Candy, can be Shiny Tuesday, November 12, 2024 : Smoliv Slowpoke with double evolution XP, can be Shiny

Smoliv Slowpoke with double evolution XP, can be Shiny Tuesday, November 19, 2024 : Teddiursa and Combee with double catch Stardust, can be Shiny

Teddiursa and Combee with double catch Stardust, can be Shiny Tuesday, November 26, 2024: Joltik with double catch XP, can be Shiny

The Raid Hours for the month of November 2024 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, November 6: Lugia (can be Shiny)

Lugia (can be Shiny) Wednesday, November 13: Lugia (can be Shiny)

Lugia (can be Shiny) Tuesday, November 19: Nihilego (can be Shiny)

Nihilego (can be Shiny) Wednesday, November 20: Tapu Koko (can be Shiny)

Tapu Koko (can be Shiny) Thursday, November 21: Origin Forme Dialga (can be Shiny)

Origin Forme Dialga (can be Shiny) Friday, November 22: Origin Forme Palkia (can be Shiny)

Origin Forme Palkia (can be Shiny) Wednesday, November 27: Regieleki and Regidrago

Current Research Breakthrough encounters from September 3, 2024 until December 3, 2024:

Hisuian Growlithe, can be Shiny

Furfrou, can be Shiny

Audino, can be Shiny

Larvitar, can be Shiny

Axew, can be Shiny

Jangmo-o, can be Shiny

