Regigigas Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Delightful Days

Regice, Regirock, Registeel, Regidrago, Regieleki, & Regigigas return to Pokémon GO Raids this June. Defeat Regigigas with this guide.

Article Summary Regigigas returns to Tier Five Raids during Delightful Days in Pokémon GO June event.

Find top counters for Regigigas, including Mega Lucario, Terrakion, and Shadow Conkeldurr.

Three to four trainers recommended to defeat Regigigas with optimal Pokémon and moves.

Shiny Regigigas chance is 1 in 20; 100% IVs CP are 2483 (normal) and 3104 (weather boosted).

The June, July, and September season of Pokémon GO, titled Delightful Days, has now begun. This season will focus on the build-up and aftermath of the global Pokémon GO Fest 2025 mega event. For the first month of Delightful Days, Tier Five Raids will feature Tapu Bulu, Groudon, Kyogre, and Cobalion, with Shadow Raids featuring Regice on the weekends. There will also be a special week of Raids featuring the Titans: Regice, Regirock, Registeel, Regidrago, and Regieleki. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Abomasnow, Mega Manectric, Mega Beedrill, and Mega Aggron. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Regigigas, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Regigigas Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Regigigas counters as such:

Mega Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere

Mega Heracross: Counter, Close Combat

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Mega Blaziken: Counter, Blast Burn

Shadow Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere

Shadow Machamp: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Mega Alakazam: Counter, Focus Blast

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Regigigas with efficiency.

Marshadow: Counter, Close Combat

Dusk Mane Necrozma: Psycho Cut, Sunsteel Strike

Hisuian Decidueye: Psycho Cut, Aura Sphere

Black Kyurem: Dragon Tail, Freeze Shock

Rapid Strike Urshifu: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Virizion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Cobalion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Single Strike Urshifu: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Crowned Sword Zacian: Metal Claw, Close Combat

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Regigigas can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Regigigas will have a CP of 2483 in normal weather conditions and 3104 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

