Remnant II Receives New Trailer With Game Launch

Check out the official launch trailer for Remnant II today, as the game has officially been released for both PC and consoles.

Gearbox Publishing and Gunfire Games have released a new trailer today for Remnant II, as the game has been released for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5. The game has been teased for months now, with us seeing it piece-by-piece revealed, and finally, you can download it and play the thing today. But if you'd like a last glimpse of it before you do so, you can enjoy the trailer below, along with a few quotes from the studios.

"Remnant II plunges players into a devastated world requiring a mix of methodical and frenetic ranged and melee combat against cunning enemies and punishing boss battles. Enter the fray as a lone-wolf or even the odds by teaming up with two friends to overcome daunting challenges. Each time players start a new playthrough of Remnant II they will be brought into a new world built from a wide pool of locations, enemies, NPCs, bosses, and weapons. These dynamically built levels allow for unique experiences as elements are woven organically into the world and narrative. An updated Archetype system gives players more flexibility to their play style and lets groups better sync unique passive abilities and stunning powers together in co-op play or combine Archetypes for hybrid play styles. From precision skilled shots, up-close, and personal melee strikes, providing valued team support, or siccing their trusty dog companion on a horde of beasts, Remnant II allows players to outfit their character the way they want to play."

"Gunfire Games has crafted a breakneck thrilling co-op shooting experience that elevates the franchise beyond what made Remnant: From the Ashes so beloved by fans," said Yoon Im, president of Gearbox Publishing San Francisco. "It was an honor to once again partner with this talented team on this amazing franchise. With Remnant II, they have developed a truly special game that we know fans will absolutely love."

"Gunfire Games strives to craft games that we, as fans of video games, are excited to play," said David Adams of Gunfire Games. "We are proud of what we have been able to accomplish with Remnant II in its immersive world design, engaging combat encounters, and broad range of unique Archetypes to play as. We are also very thankful for all the fans who have followed us from Remnant: From the Ashes, and welcome new fans into the world of Remnant."

