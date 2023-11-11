Posted in: Games, Gearbox Publishing, Video Games | Tagged: gunfire games, Remnant II

Remnant II Reveals New Details For The Awakened King DLC

Gearbox Publishing revealed the latest DLC content coming to Remnant II, as The Awakened King will arrive on November 14.

Article Summary Gearbox and Gunfire Games announce The Awakened King DLC for Remnant II.

Coming November 14, face the new formidable foe: The Root-corrupted King.

Play as the new Archetype – The Ritualist, with unique status effect abilities.

Abilities include AOE damage and self-curse for power boosts and lifesteal.

Gearbox Publishing and developer Gunfire Games revealed new details to the first DLC content for Remnant II, dubbed The Awakened King. The content brings with it an entirely new foe for you to contend with; as you can see from the art below, the King is not one to be toyed with. But fear not, as they have decided that the content will give you a brand new Archetype to play with, as you'll be able to play as The Ritualist. We have more details about the DLC and the new Archetype for you down below, along with the latest trailer to get an idea of what's to come, as the content will be released on November 14.

"The One True King has awakened and is out for blood. Corrupted by the Root during his near-death slumber, the mad king sees betrayal at every turn and is on a rampage of revenge. Since his castle first arrived in a Dran coastal town, the tides are angry, and the weather is chaotic, surfacing all manner of creatures from the depths and leaving many mysteries in its wake. As a master of pain and suffering, the Ritualist is an excellent archetype to challenge The Awakened King. The Ritualist leverages status effects to punish their foes. Here's a list of some of this new Archetype's abilities."

Their Prime Perk, "Vile," makes enemies more susceptible to Status Damage and spreads their status to nearby enemies upon death.

Using "Eruption," the Ritualist detonates nearby enemies and adds insult to injury by dealing bonus damage to those already suffering from Status Effects.

To thin the herd, unleashing "Miasma" instantly applies Bleeding, Burning, Overloaded, and Corroded to all enemies within range.

Lastly, "Deathwish" curses the Ritualist themselves. It forgoes standard healing and causes constant health drain but grants a heavy damage buff and substantial lifesteal.

