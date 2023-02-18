Remorse: The List Arrives On Xbox & Switch Next Week Xbox and Nintendo Switch players will finally get a shot at playing Remorse: The List, as the game drops on February 23rd.

Developers Ashkandi and Truthkey, along with indie publisher Feardemic, confirmed Remorse: The List will be coming to Xbox and Nintendo Switch next week. The game has been out for almost a year on PC, giving players a chance to experience a more psychological kind of survival horror title. Players have to figure out what is going on in a small town, and the only help that they have is a short list of items that make absolutely no sense. At least, for a while. Now console players will have a chance to experience it for themselves as the game is set to be released on February 23rd, 2023. You can check out a brand new trailer for the game below, showing off what it will look like on both platforms.

"Remorse: The List is a classic survival horror game where the player must figure out what is happening in the little Hungarian town of Hidegpuszta, and your only clue is a list that doesn't make much sense. Exploring every nook and cranny of this place will be the key to unveiling its secrets and getting out of there alive. Explore a large and expansive world filled with unimaginable horrors as you defend yourself with scarce options available. Manage your resources carefully with the limited size of your inventory and take advantage of every thing at your disposal to survive."

Large interconnected parts of a small, suburban Hungarian town with creepy streets, parks, and old, abandoned buildings.

Open gameplay where you decide the order in which you unfold the secrets of the list.

Inventory management with single and double-slot items of many types, like weapons, first aid kits, ammo, and puzzle items.

Combat variety with fire and melee weapons.

An in-depth story that expands upon itself with video tapes and voice recordings, amongst others.