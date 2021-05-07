Renegade Game Studios Announces Crimes & Capers Mystery Series

Renegade Game Studios, the tabletop gaming company responsible for Duel of Wands, Wardlings, Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid, and many other games, has announced a new series of game titles to join their already impressive repertoire. Crimes & Capers, the new game series, is a reimagining of the classic Murder Mystery Party Game designed by game designers Juliana Moreno Patel and Ariel Rubin.

Renegade has already announced two titles within the new series: High School Hijinks, and Lady Leona's Last Wishes. The former takes place in a late-1990's American high school setting and the latter is set in 1819 at the Langford Estate, the location of which has not been explicitly disclosed yet.

From the press release by Renegade:

Welcome to 1998…. Romi's been framed! As the senior leaders of Blair High School, you have gathered the passed notes from today to see if you can figure out who framed Romi. If you don't figure it out, she will be expelled! Crimes & Capers: High School Hijinks is a cooperative game where you and a group of friends will take on the roles of 90s high school students and work together to solve the mystery. No special skills or prior knowledge are required. Read notes and solve puzzles to unlock Romi's locker, then figure out who framed her!

From the press release:

Who gets the fortune? It's 1919 at the Langford Estate. Lady Leona has died and absolutely no one is sad about it. She was forever threatening to write people out of her will. Now that she is finally gone, her closest family and favored servants have gathered for the reading of her will. But Leona always loved two things: Puzzles and Making Life Difficult. Crimes & Capers: Lady Leona's Last Wishes is a cooperative game where you and a group of friends will take on the roles of polished high society folks and hard working servants who need to collaborate to solve the mystery and find Leona's treasure. No special skills or prior knowledge are required. Read the notes, figure out puzzles, and unlock the answers to find out where Leona hid her fortune!

Are you excited for Crimes & Capers? Let us know what you think of this new series by Renegade Game Studios in the comments below!