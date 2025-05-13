Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Exkee, Rescue Ops Wildfire

Rescue Ops Wildfire Announced For Several PC Platforms

A new firefighter simulation game called Rescue Ops Wildfire was announced today, as the game will arrive on PC platforms

Article Summary Rescue Ops Wildfire is a new firefighter simulator coming to PC in Early Access in late 2025.

Battle massive, dynamic wildfires with realistic mechanics and unpredictable fire behavior.

Operate ground and aerial vehicles, use advanced gear, and call tactical support to fight blazes.

Play solo or in co-op, choosing between a mission campaign or open sandbox wildfire scenarios.

Indie game developer and publisher Exkee has revealed their latest game, Rescue Ops Wildfire, coming to PC on multiple platforms. The game is being promoted as a proper firefighter simulator as they will add realistic and unpredictable wildfire mechanics, along with a fleet of vehicles to operate in order to get the job done, as you battle various fires in different scenarios. The game as no release date yet, just the word that it will be released into Early Access on Steam, Xbox PC, and the Epic Games Store, sometime in late 2025.

Rescue Ops Wildfire

From the fire station to the front line, you're in control. The initial emergency call to the fire station is just the first step, and it's then that you'll have to use the many varied tactics, tools, strategies, and mechanics at your disposal to battle the blaze. Operate a fleet of ground and aerial vehicles to assess and travel to the incident site, locate and rescue trapped or injured civilians, call in tactical support, wield forest clearing equipment, and take the fight directly to the mega-fires with intricate and immersive water hose systems and gameplay.

Lead your team in the game's two primary modes: campaign and sandbox. The mission-based campaign, playable solo or in a squad of 2-4 players, puts you in the shoes of a firefighter facing a fire season like no other, delivering exhilarating wildfire scenarios across a host of expansive locations worldwide. The game's sandbox mode encourages you to use what you've learned to plan your strategy, and then tackle bigger, more volatile wildfires and unscripted events that challenge you and your team to think fast and act faster. With a dynamic, intelligent fire system that reacts to factors like wind strength and direction and can spread across vast hectares of terrain, no two fires or the way you approach them will ever be the same.

Fight to control massive dynamic wildfires and determine the best strategies in Campaign and Sandbox mode, alone or with players worldwide.

Operate a fleet of ground and aerial firefighting vehicles including fire engines and helicopters.

Call in tactical support to gain the upper hand: deploy water bombers, have a water supply delivered, or ask for ground support to establish an attack or defense line.

Gear up with cutting-edge equipment, developed with the support and expertise of professional firefighters.

Charge into maps inspired by the world's wildest regions, each with unique terrain and challenges.

