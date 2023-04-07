Resident Evil 4 Releases The Mercenaries Free DLC Looking for a challenge in Resident Evil 4? The crew at Capcom has released The Mercenaries DLC for you to play now.

Capcom has released a brand new update for the recent remaster of Resident Evil 4, as players can dive into everything available in The Mercenaries. In case you've never played this mode before, this is all bonus content for the game with the goal of killing as many enemies in a limited amount of time. Leon's loadout is fixed from the start with just the handgun, shotgun, sniper rifle, and knife. You'll need to make strategic choices in a hurry as enemies grow stronger as you go along. You'll also have a Mayhem Mode gauge by defeating enemies and performing actions, then turn it on for some incredible action. We got more info and the trailer below as its now live.

"Back by popular demand and available now as free DLC, the extra Resident Evil 4 game mode The Mercenaries! Engage in high-octane gameplay that wowed fans back in the day and sets to wow them again! The Mercenaries is a timed mode where you defeat hordes of enemies to earn a high score. At first, you'll only have access to certain weapons, so if you want to score big you'll have to learn which weapons suit which situations. To begin, only the Village stage is available, but the better you play, the more stages and other content you unlock. Activate Mayhem Mode to gain a temporary boost to your Power, Speed, and other stats. Receive a boost to your score for attacking enemies; and a boost to your remaining time for defeating them.Your Mayhem Mode gauge steadily increases over time, and when you defeat enemies or successfully parry attacks. Alternatively, collect a Mayhem Mode Orb to fill one bar instantly! Remember: if the clock isn't ticking down, your score can't tick up. To extend your remaining time, use melee to take out enemies, or defeat specific, powerful ones. Collecting glowing green time-orbs will extend your time, so grabbing them should be part of your strategy."