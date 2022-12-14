Resident Evil Village VR Mode Is Coming This February

Capcom announced today that we'll be seeing the VR Mode for Resident Evil Village finally be added to the game in February 2023. For those who haven't been following the updates that are planned for the remaining cycle of the game, this will be an immersive new mode that is set to be available alongside the launch of the PlayStation VR2 on February 22nd, 2023. This will be a completely free DLC for all PS5 owners who have either Resident Evil Village or Resident Evil Village Gold Edition. No word on when the new mode will be coming to other platforms, as we're sure PC players would love to get this new addition. But we have notes from Capcom on what it will all entail below.

"The VR Mode supports the entire campaign and lifts the award-winning experience to new heights. A deeper and more captivating adventure awaits with PlayStation VR2, as Ethan Winters' journey takes full advantage of the headset's advanced features. VR Mode utilizes the 4K HDR display, eye tracking, and 3D audio to make Resident Evil Village more realistic and intense than ever. Soak in the village's richly detailed atmosphere in virtual reality, including the ornate chambers of Castle Dimitrescu, and prepare to feel truly dwarfed by the larger-than-life characters and creatures that lurk within."

"Beyond stepping into the world of Resident Evil Village with the PlayStation VR2 headset, players will get to grips with their surroundings in new ways with the PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers. These represent Ethan's famously resilient hands and allow intuitive actions to be performed in-game. Players can hold up their arms to guard against enemies that get too close for comfort. Weapons also feel tangibly more realistic in VR Mode with new gameplay elements that dial up the immersion, such as dual wielding and natural motion controls for reloading firearms and brandishing knives."