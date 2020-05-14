Resolution Games Announces New VR Title Cook-Out: A Sandwich Tale

A new weird VR title has been announced today as Resolution Games is bringing us Cook-Out: A Sandwich Tale for Oculus Quest and Rift S. You might actually be familiar with Resolution as they're the developers behind other VR titles like Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs, Bait!, and Acron: Attack of the Squirrels! The plot of the game is set within a cook's cabin of a fairytale forest, as up to four players are challenged to communicate with each other to make new foods for the customers that are waiting. So basically you could say the game is Overcooked 2 in VR. The game will be released for Oculus sometime later this year, with other VR platforms on the way. We have a little more info from the announcement as well as the trailer below.

"Kitchen games have always been something of a pressure cooker," admits Gustav Stenmark, the game's producer. "But with Cook-Out, we're really trying to turn up the heat. Not only will you be preparing meals, but you'll need to fight off a number of nasty customers who seem absolutely set on making trouble — like jesters who will hide parts of your orders, or thieves who will keep pilfering your ingredients. We've designed Cook-Out to be played with a team — and believe me, you're going to need all the help you can get in this kitchen!" In Cook-Out: A Sandwich Tale, players of Resolution Games' upcoming multiplayer virtual reality (VR) game will cook their way through a wacky and whimsical adventure that requires collaboration and communication to keep the customers happy and progress through increasingly hectic levels. But don't dish it if you can't take it, because these customers mean business. Will you have enough cooks in the kitchen to take on these wild customers, or will you bite off more than you can chew?