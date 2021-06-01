Retro Platformer Game KING MAN Trilogy Released On Steam

Independent video game developer ERMedia and publisher Plug In Digital have announced the launch of their retro-style platformer KING MAN Trilogy on the Steam Store! A game series for lovers of older games, this bundle seems apt to appeal to the sensibilities of the 1980's and early 1990's.

The regally silly key art for KING MAN Trilogy, a bundled series of games by ERMedia and Plug In Digital.
This game is an homage to the older video game platformers that acted as a heavy inspiration for the series. According to the press release:

KING MAN, originally released on 8-bit hardware, dates back to 1988, a favorite among console gamers of the time, due to its silly humor, catchy music, high quality graphics, and clever level design paving the way for future installments.

Additionally, the other games in the series follow suit in their aesthetics and wit. For example, "Super KING MAN, released in 1992 on various 16-bit hardware, brought the titular hero to a new generation of fans, with even sillier humor and over the top voice samples." You can find a short "history" of this series in the YouTube video below, as well as some accompanying screenshots of the three games in the trilogy series.

A screenshot from the classic KING MAN game, included in the trilogy's bundle, which is on Steam now!
A screenshot from Retro KING MAN, another one of the bundled games in the series on Steam, and one that's meant to appeal to fans of the original Nintendo Game Boy handheld system.
A screenshot of Super KING MAN, the third game in the bundled trilogy on Steam. Styled after 16-bit games from the early 1990's.
Are you interested in the KING MAN Trilogy? Is this a game series that you would've played back in the heyday of platformers of this nature? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

