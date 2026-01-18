Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Resolution Games, Video Games | Tagged: Apple Arcade, Retrocade

Retrocade Will Arrives in Apple Arcade Next Month

Apple Arcade players will soon get their chance to play Retrocade, as the collection will be coming to the platform in February

Article Summary Retrocade arrives on Apple Arcade in February for Apple Vision Pro, iPhone, and iPad devices.

Enjoy a curated collection of legendary 80’s arcade games recreated from the original ROMs.

Classic titles include Pac-Man, Space Invaders, Galaga, Bubble Bobble, Centipede, and more.

Experience authentic arcade gameplay with mobile controls and no quarters required to play.

Resolution Games announced this past week that they will be bringing Retrocade over to Apple Arcade for players to experience. As those who have played this title before, this is basically a collection of popular arcade titles, featuring the original ROMs that you could play in the cabinet, all conveniently put together in one set. There's no change from what other platforms have seen in the past, the only real difference here is being able to play it on Apple devices with mobile controls enabled. We have more details about this edition of the collection below, as it will launch on February 5 for Apple Vision Pro, iPad, and iPhone.

Retrocade – Apple Arcade Edition

Step into the neon glow of the 80's and relive the thrill of the arcade like never before. Retrocade brings the most popular and legendary games of classic arcades together in one place! Get ready to step into the neon glow of the '80s and relive the thrill of the arcade like never before! Retrocade is coming soon to Apple Arcade for Apple Vision Pro, iPhone and iPad, bringing a collection of the most popular and legendary arcade hits into one place. Aside recited in classic 80s infomercial voice: "Nostalgic sights and sounds of the rapid-fire gameplay you remember (or wish you'd been there for) included. Quarters not necessary for actual gameplay."

ASTEROIDS – Blast through space in iconic, geometric vector style.

– Blast through space in iconic, geometric vector style. BUBBLE BOBBLE – Trap enemies in bubbles and help Bub & Bob rescue their girlfriends

– Trap enemies in bubbles and help Bub & Bob rescue their girlfriends BREAKOUT – Smash every brick with precise paddle control.

– Smash every brick with precise paddle control. CENTIPEDE – Stop the insect swarm with trackball precision.

– Stop the insect swarm with trackball precision. GALAGA – New fighter with rapid-fire missiles battles aliens; rescue ships for dual fire!

– New fighter with rapid-fire missiles battles aliens; rescue ships for dual fire! PAC-MAN – Players clear stages by eating Pac-Dots while avoiding four unique ghosts.

– Players clear stages by eating Pac-Dots while avoiding four unique ghosts. SPACE INVADERS – Defend Earth from wave after wave of Invader attack

