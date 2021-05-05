REVIEW: Cold Case: A Story To Die For, A ThinkFun True Crime Game

ThinkFun, an immersive tabletop game company in league with Ravensburger, is soon putting out a true-crime game called Cold Case: A Story To Die For. This game is the first in a series of games where players get the opportunity to potentially solve real criminal cases that have gone cold however long since they began. We got the chance to look over and review this game, and here's what we think!

When we got ahold of this game, it was surprising how thin the box was, but when we opened the box we found that inside was just a lot of paper-based evidence and instructions. This game is, as one might expect, a game that will require players to work with a lot of paper. That's literally all it is.

However, that should by no means detract from the experience behind Cold Case: A Story To Die For. The point of the cooperative (or solitaire) game is to solve a true crime case, either by oneself or together with friends or loved ones. It's a given that if that isn't something someone wants to do, it makes no sense that they'd buy this game. So, moving on from that, the components in this game are, actually, quite neat. They include a newspaper clipping, various dossiers of suspects, autopsy reports, and the list goes on. There's even a website where you can visit to give your perspective on the case, in hopes that you might solve this one yourself!

In short, this game, which is geared for one to four players ages 14 and up, might be a bit more dull for those less-invested in the idea of solving a case. However, for those who are genuinely interested in true crime, a game like Cold Case: A Story To Die For might actually be a good and immersive experience.