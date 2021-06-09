Review: Godtear: Eternal Glade Starter Set, By Steamforged Games

Tabletop wargames and board games have always been a passion of ours. From Games Workshop's massively epic wargames to the small-scope skirmishers by Wyrd Games, we have greatly enjoyed this type of gaming. Today, we have gotten ahold of Godtear: Eternal Glade, the starter set for the game by Steamforged Games. While we can't get a gameplay review to you just yet (as, although the pandemic is subsiding, we have yet to find an opponent to play with us), here is what we think of the components!

When we got this box, we noticed a sizable heave to the weight of it. Inside, we were rather surprised to see that the game board for Eternal Glade is strictly a board made of the same sort of materials as a typical game board, rather than being made of a flimsier paper or vinyl material. This is a huge boon to the quality of this game.

Looking deeper, we saw that this starter set also comes with tokens and markers for gameplay, which also is a great thing for a starter set to have. Games such as Wyrd Miniatures' The Other Side and Warhammer 40,000 by Games Workshop also include these kinds of components in their starter sets, which really helps facilitate gameplay a ton. To see it here says that Steamforged Games is not shirking their Godtear playerbase at all.

When we got to the bottom of the box, we were actually very surprised by the overall size of the miniatures for this game. They, too, have a heft to them which, frankly, makes integration into roleplaying games difficult, but is still actually rather refreshing to see. We can't wait to paint up a few of these, and the size of the miniatures will make that much simpler.

We cannot wait to be able to play Godtear soon, judging by how interesting these miniatures are! Have you played the game before? Was it fun? Let us know what you think of it in the comments below!