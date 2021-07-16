Review: Steamforged Games "Temple Of The Snake God" Boxed Set

Yesterday, we got a chance to review the "Chambers of the Serpent Folk" module boxed set for Steamforged Games' Epic Encounters series of tabletop role-playing game miniatures. Well, Steamforged apparently did not think this was enough snake-itude for us to handle (to our delight!), and so we got ahold of another slithery release in this series. Titled "Temple of the Snake God", this module seems like a very natural progression from the last module we reviewed. So, here's what we think of it!

Opening the box, we see the contents, which include the following components: 20 tokens representing serpent folk (the very kind we opened up in our last unboxing review), a double-sided game mat for the events of the module, an Adventure book, featuring the intended plot as dictated by Steamforged, monster stats, and tips and tricks to increase tension for the session(s) run with this plotline in mind. Oh, and it has a humongous snake miniature, sized at being on a whopping 100mm base.

Now, as for that very snake miniature, which is what we know you wanted to see most here, the only gripe we have about it is that the sculpted base, which is fitted upon another different 100mm base, was slightly raised in one area of the edge of it, meaning there was something preventing it from being fully situated on said base. Other than that, this is a spectacular model and we cannot wait to use it in our campaigns.

This boxed set can be bought online at Steamforged's website or at local gaming stores for a price point of $29.95 USD. Do you agree with our assessment that this is a very cool boxed set? Let us know what you think of "Temple of the Snake God", Epic Encounters, or Steamforged Games as a whole in the comments below!