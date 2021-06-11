Review: The Snallygaster Situation By Renegade Game Studios

Mystery games seem to be more and more of a common type of tabletop game to hit shelves lately. This may have to do with the burgeoning popularity of the true-crime genre, often made popular by television shows, websites, and podcasts alike. But few of them end up being able to be replayed, with pads and documents scrawled on, underlined, and otherwise used as pads to denote the key points of, well, the games themselves. The Snallygaster Situation, the board game based on the Kids on Bikes role-playing game by Renegade Game Studios, is not one of those games. We got ahold of a copy of this game to review for you, and here's what we think of it!

The game has a few different levels of difficulty dictated specifically by the four antagonist figures in the game and assuming playgroups go in order to defeat these major enemies, this game can be played a fair few times before anyone could tire of it.

The game also comes with a metric ton of components, such as:

1 Gameboard

1 Pinboard

1 Doom Track & Turn Order Board

1 Secret Map Board

1 Secret Screen

97 Tiles & Tokens

4 Kid Standees

4 Monster Standees

2 Mini Monster Standees

2 Fed Miniatures

38 Lost Kid Cards

33 Search Cards

27 Item Cards

19 Monster Goal Cards

7 Ride Cards

4 Player Aid Cards

4 Monster Story Cards

1 Rulebook

As it were, we look greatly forward to when we can cooperate with one to four other players to defeat the forces that have abducted the new kid in town. Are you excited to purchase The Snallygaster Situation by Renegade Game Studios? Have you played their RPG Kids on Bikes? Let us know what you think in the comments below!