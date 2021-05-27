Review: Wyrd Miniatures' Raving Madman For The Other Side

Hey there, players and hobbyists of miniature wargames, or those merely interested in the scene! If you're looking for a relatively new wargame to dabble in, The Other Side by Wyrd Miniatures seems like a pretty good one to get into right now. With pandemic concerns subsiding in the United States and various places elsewhere, people all over are looking into new ways to expand their hobby, and perhaps this is the right one for you! We actually went headfirst into The Other Side, and while we haven't started playing yet, we've gotten into painting the models. We also got ahold of a model for the game to review – the Raving Madman, from the Cult of the Burning Man faction – and here is what we think of it!

As a quick disclaimer, as we haven't been able to play the game yet, we can't possibly give a thorough enough review of the mechanics behind models like the Raving Madman yet. However, what we can provide is an abridged overview of mechanics and synergies, and a proper aesthetic review of the unboxing materials for The Other Side, at least until we know more from our perspective. If you're ready, let's dive in!

Not for nothing, but when we opened the box for this model, we saw that the packaging was a bit… wonky. Opening it we found that it was somehow incredibly warped by heat. From what we know of the lore behind the Raving Madman's faction, the Cult of the Burning Man, it's actually pretty fitting, funnily enough. Was thing intentional? We have no reason to believe that, but it was worth a small chuckle.

Unfortunately, this warping made the product very hard to open up properly. Thankfully the model was intact and not in any way melted by whatever heat had melted up its casing. The model looks great, as well, but the card with the abilities of the Raving Madman was a bit curved by the forces that affected the packaging.

What we know about how the Raving Madman works:

Adjunct models such as this are added to other units in the player's army (also known as the player's Company).

The Cult of the Burning Man thrives on utilizing Shaken Tokens, which make units a bit weaker, to achieve their alternate "Glory" form. However, most units are subject to opposing models messing with this balancing act of having a bunch of Shaken Tokens while not dealing with opponents using them up.

The Raving Madman bars opponents from using its unit's Shaken Tokens and this allows them to achieve their Glory form while being unaffected by the effects of Shaken Tokens.

In essence, an Adjunct model seems similar to a Standard Bearer or another such model in a regimented unit from other wargames. The Raving Madman will be one of the first models we get multiples of for the purpose of their ability to make units that much more resilient.

Are you interested in The Other Side? Have you played it, or any of Wyrd Miniatures' other wargames? Let us know your thoughts on the matter in the comments below!