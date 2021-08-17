Review: Wyrmwood's Tabletop Hexagonal Gaming System

This morning, Wyrmwood launched their latest tabletop Kickstarter campaign with the Hexagonal Gaming System. The company has had a successful run of Kickstarter campaigns over the past few years, making a ton of items for your home gaming needs from dice and vaults all the way to full-sized dining room tables that transform into gaming tables. This latest campaign is bringing you a new set of tiles that you can utilize for different aspects of almost every game you'll ever play, or at least something cool to have a good time with. The company sent us most of the items they're offering in this particular campaign to review as we tested them out.

So the big selling point behind these sets of tiles is that every one of them does something different and that you can mix and match them to what you need for every game. They are stackable as they all have three notches on the bottom that fit into the three holes you see in each corner. What's more, the silver hole is designed to be the one on top with the two gold along the bottom (as you see here with the Solo Tile and Duo Tile) so that when you stick them together the magnets line up and properly attach.

New to the system are the Card Tile and the Combo Tile, both of which are designed for card games or games in which you'll have cards to play with. As you see here, they display them at a slight angle so they're easy to read without constantly having to mess with them. What's more, if you put two of these tiles together, the racks line up and you can create a bigger hand with some possible cubby holes to put tokens or snacks in. This one was a treat to use in games like Monopoly, as well as social deduction games or TCG's where keeping track of cards is necessary.

Our favorite tile by far is the Tavern Tile, which comes with a bottle opener. Pretty much any kind of bottle top can be opened with this, and it comes with a magnet built in to keep the metal top in place and not just flying off somewhere. As you can see, much like all the other tiles, this one comes with a custom Wyrmwood engraved coaster in the bottom. So when you're done popping the top off your beer or soda, you can flip it over and have a place to put your drink. Honestly, if the company chose to, they could probably sell four of these in a set by themselves and they'd do well.

One of the big additions to this set is the improved Tabletop Vault. This one you see here has a couple of things going for it. First, the display for the dice has been changed to three corner spots and a center spot for your D20. Second, the magnets on this have been improved to be 3x as powerful as before. So when you drop this vault, aside from possibly damaging it, the magnets will hold it in place. So even when it gets jostled in a bag, it won't accidentally open up and spill your dice everywhere. What's more, this is a special version from Wormwood's Monsters & Maps collection, where they have chosen three specific monsters and engraved them into the vault. This one, as you can see from the signature on the back, was designed by Crystal Sully as they created a Frost Dracolich for the top.

To go along with that, Wyrmwood has designed a special Hex Tray which holds the vault and serves as a dice rolling tray in the process. As you can see from the images below, the Tabletop Vault fits in perfectly so you can carry around your dice and tray in one set of items, which is amazing. What's more, this tray is also a part of the Monsters & Maps set, as it matches the Sully design above. The map in the set matches the monster as it depicts where they come from. This particular one is called "Winter's Edge" and was designed by Deven Rue, who also put their signature on the back of this tray.

Just in case you feel like showing off what you have, Wyrmwood also created a new Display Tile. It's pretty basic and serves only one specific purpose, and that's to put one of the fine pieces of vault art on display. Which for some is a pretty big deal as they love to show off their collection of items. So this, as you can see from the photo below, allows you to stack a tile in the carved-out spot with ease. That's really all it does, so this is more of a show-off item more than a tile with a practical purpose.

The biggest item of the bunch, as you saw at the top of the article, is the new Party Tray. This is the largest tray ever offered by the company as it basically serves as a group tray for everyone to roll their dice in so everyone can see the glory or the shame of their rolls. What's more, it stores several tiles at once as you can get up to 14 in the box without it overflowing. However, and do keep this in mind, there are no magnets in this tray. So while the tiles do magnetize together and hold each other in lace, they're still loose in the tray itself for when you carry it around. Something to keep in mind if you order a large set and thing you can just store it anywhere.

if you do need something with magnets, Wyrmwood has you covered as the last item we received was the Modular Tile Racks. These are designed to hold several tiles in place using two rails of magnets on the top that lock in with the gold studs on the bottom of every tile. What's more, they come with end pieces (which act sort of like bookends) to look professional, and you can link more than one of them together depending on how many tiles you have. We put them on display here as you can see, they hold quite a few in place. We also found the magnets to be so strong, they attached to our fridge and stove, which opened the door for possibilities of storage when it came to showing off the coaster side.

Overall, Wyrmwood went out of its way to make a pretty cool set of tiles to choose from. These fit in well with the previous sets that have been released over the past couple of years and serve as a great way to play while also staying organized and classy. The real hard part for many will be deciding which ones are more important to have for themselves and for gaming nights.

