Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: nocturne, Pracy Studios

Rhythm RPG Title Nocturne Releases Free Demo On Steam

Pracy Studios have released a free demo of their upcoming game Nocturne, giving you a chance to try out the rhythm RPG for yourself

Article Summary Pracy Studios releases a free demo of Nocturne, a rhythm RPG set in a dystopian digital afterlife.

Nocturne features skill-based rhythm combat, vast pixel art world, and an original mixed soundtrack.

Experience fierce battles, unexpected challenges, and unlock powerful combat buffs and abilities.

Available now on Steam, Nocturne offers multiple difficulty modes and an engaging story-driven gameplay.

Indie game developer and publisher Pracy Studios has released a free demo for their upcoming rhythm RPG game Nocturne for people to try out. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a story-driven RPG set in a dystopian future in which humanity now lives in a digital afterlife. However, an evil AI has taken over and corrupted parts of this afterlife, and it is now up to you to stop it from spreading after you just arrived here. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the demo is available right now on Steam.

Nocturne

Nocturne is a story-driven RPG set within a digital afterlife. Millennia have passed since humanity's extinction; but somehow you've only just arrived. Your consciousness was uploaded to a world where a sentient AI has taken control, twisted creatures roam the land, and a vast corruption spreads. Master an entirely skill-based rhythm combat with fierce battles and unexpected challenges. With multiple difficulty options, Nocturne is a game suitable for beginners and veterans of the rhythm genre. Find equipment to unlock powerful combat buffs or abilities. Defeat enemies to unlock them in Arcade mode, where you can challenge them again for high scores. Make friends, battle enemies, and traverse a beautiful world as it falls apart around you. The perfect balance of heart-pumping musical combat, magnificent worldbuilding and deep story. Nocturne was inspired by decades of traditional RPG's that immerse you in fantasy worlds.

Meet a cast of unique characters who'll challenge what it means to be alive.

Explore a vast and beautiful pixel art world.

An original soundtrack composed with a mix of digital and live performances.

Master an entirely skill-based rhythm combat system.

Fierce battles with unexpected twists.

Challenge your high scores in Arcade mode.

Multiple difficulty modes suitable for beginners and veterans of the rhythm genre.

Befriend a giant orange fish.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!