Ride 5 Releases New Walkthrough Video Before August Release

Milestone Games has released a new video for their upcoming game Ride 5, giving you a better look at the latest entry in the series.

Developer and publisher Milestone Games has released a new video for Ride 5, giving players a proper walkthrough of the game. The team has put together a proper six-minute video for you to watch, complete with a guiding voice to go over everything they have added or changed to the game while also showing off the improvements from the last incarnation. We got the video for you below as the game is headed to PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on August 24th.

"Rev up your engine and get ready to hit the track with Ride 5. An adrenaline-filled gaming experience that is so authentic it will make you feel like you're truly racing at break-neck speed. Find your favorite bikes and check out new ones in the ultimate motorcycle game! Race on over 35 tracks and collect more than 200 motorcycles from world-renowned manufacturers; each element is designed to feel like you're riding a real bike. It's not just speed that wins races – Endurance mode rewards perseverance and strategy. Time is no longer the issue; ride to your heart's content with the option of saving, exiting, and jumping back in later. Just make sure you keep an eye on fuel and pit stops – these helplines can quickly become your worst nightmare!"

"Start out in your garage, climb the ranks, and become the best world racer in the new Career mode. Race against increasingly skilled Rivals, true obstacles who will stand between you and the finish line. Learn to master different bikes and handle every situation. It won't be easy, though… The road to victory is laden with challenges, and it's up to you to decide which one you want to take – the harder the challenge, the greater the reward! It doesn't matter how good you are; there is always one factor you can't control: the weather. Clear blue skies can turn into heavy downpours and then back to sunshine; rolling clouds will follow you as you dash through the bends, giving you ever-changing views and landscapes. You will have to deal with unexpected situations and use your skill to tackle both wet and dry conditions – the improved physics makes for an even more life-like experience!"

