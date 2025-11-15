Posted in: Games, Milestone Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ride 6

Ride 6 Announced For PC & Console Release Next February

Ride 6, the latest entry in the motorcycle racing franchise, has been announced and confirmed for release this coming February

Article Summary Ride 6 launches this February with 250+ bikes and new off-road tracks for an expanded racing experience

Kick off your career at Ride Fest, competing against 10 legendary champions in diverse disciplines

Choose between Arcade and Pro Experiences, plus master the Bridgestone Riding School for new skills

Race with full cross-play online, climb leaderboards, and customize your bikes, helmets, and suits

Milestone Games has announced the latest entry in the Ride series, confirming that Ride 6 will be released next year. Essentially a progression of the last title, the team has essentially made a bigger, sleeker, performance-driven version of the last game, with several new features and improvements. Enjoy the latest trailer and details here as the game will be released on February 12, 2026.

Ride 6

Live the thrill of asphalt and dirt with Ride 6: affirm your biker identity by joining Ride Fest, race with 250+ bikes from different categories and prove you're the best by challenging real motorcycling legends. Ride 6 isn't just about riding – it's about who you become on your bike. It's where passion turns into identity, and every race becomes a statement. It's time to prove what it really means to be a rider – to yourself and to the world.

Beyond the Asphalt: Collect and ride 250+ bikes from various categories, including Baggers and Enduro. Leave the asphalt behind and feel the thrill of the dirt on new off-road tracks for an even more complete riding experience.

Leave the asphalt behind and feel the thrill of the dirt on new off-road tracks for an even more complete riding experience.

Do you have what it takes to claim your place among those legends?

And with the new Bridgestone Riding School, you'll be ready to face every challenge at your best!

