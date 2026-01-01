Posted in: Games, Milestone Games, Video Games | Tagged: Milestone Games, Ride 6

Ride 6 Releases Longer Deep-Dive Gameplay Video

Check out the latest video for the game Ride 6, as the team provided over six minutes of footage showing off improvements and more

Article Summary Ride 6 unveils a new extended gameplay video highlighting improved realism and gameplay upgrades.

Dual physics system lets players choose between Arcade and Pro experiences to match their skill level.

Features 10 real-world riders as boss battles in a revamped career mode called Ride Fest.

Over 340 motorcycles and innovative career events make Ride 6 the franchise's most accessible entry.

Milestone Games dropped a new video for Ride 6 last month, as they showed off more of the gameplay in an extended video. While not revealing too much of the title, the video showcases over six minutes' worth of footage, offering a better idea of what's been improved in this edition of the franchise and some of the new additions. This version feels a lot more tractile compared to previous editions, as its clear the team focused more on realism this time around. Enjoy the video as the game will be released on February 12 for PS5, XSX|S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Ride 6

Aiming to welcome all players, Ride 6 will feature two different gameplay experiences Depending on their skill level, players can decide to hit the road with either the Arcade or the Pro experience. In the Arcade experience, the complexities of bike handling have been simplified with fewer controls, making it the ideal choice for newcomers and for those eager to hit the gas and dive straight into the action. The Pro experience, on the other hand, is tailored for more experienced players who want to fine-tune every aspect of their performance. Here, it is possible to adjust multiple technical parameters of the bikes, enjoying the highest level of realism and simulation. Thanks to the dual physics system, Ride 6 offers a gaming experience tailored to every player's skill level, making it the most accessible chapter yet.

Thanks to the dual physics system, Ride 6 offers a gaming experience tailored to every player's skill level, making it the most accessible chapter yet. Additionally, for the first time in the franchise's history, the game will feature 10 real-world riders, who will wait for players in thrilling boss battles at the end of dedicated career chapters, with launch just months away and the largest roster of over 340 motorcycles, Ride 6 promises to be the strongest entry in the series. Regardless of the chosen physics, Ride 6 does not fall short of challenges. In fact, for the first time in the franchise's history, the game will feature 10 real-world riders, who will wait for players in thrilling boss battles at the end of dedicated career chapters. These events mark the climax of the Ride Fest, the brand-new career mode built around an open event system that lets everyone find their own path to the top step of the podium.

