RimWorld: Console Edition Releases New Launch Trailer

Double Eleven will officially release RimWorld: Console Edition today, and with it comes a brand new launch trailer to enjoy. The trailer primarily goes over a lot of what you'll see and do in the game, with not a ton of story or prelude to what is going on in the background beyond the gameplay. Which is fine because you get a pretty good sense of how this will play on consoles. Enjoy the trailer below as the game is available right now on PlayStation and Xbox.

As players navigate these characters through each trial and tribulation thrown their way – whether a sudden bout of plague hits their colony or a horde of man-eating monkeys invade – a story will slowly unfold. Heroes will rise among the colonists, those who perform acts of daring seemingly on a whim. Tensions will rise as colonists interact with one another, building their own social relationships or romances. And inevitably, a challenge will arise that takes some kind of toll, leaving players to pick up the pieces for those who survive.

Driving these stories forward are RimWorld's three intelligent AI storytellers: Phoebe Chillax, Cassandra Classic, and Randy Random. With each throwing their own unique blend of challenges at players, no two games of RimWorld: Console Edition are ever the same. To ensure that players can comfortably navigate RimWorld's litany of menus and complex UI during even the most intense situations, Double Eleven has worked closely with RimWorld developer Ludeon Studios to expertly translate the game's PC controls to gamepad. Console players will feel right at home as they fend off invasions of mechs or decide the fate of a berserking colonist.

With a mountain of content already available, players can further bolster RimWorld: Console Edition by purchasing its Digital Deluxe version, which comes with the Royalty DLC. Adding a brand-new faction to the game, The Empire, players will be able to antagonize the highly advanced civilization for a chance to steal their weapons and armor or ally themselves and join The Empire's court. Doing so brings all the benefits that befit a noble in RimWorld's universe, including amazing psionic powers. New threats, advanced prosthetics and modifications, and more are brought to RimWorld: Console Edition's bustling world with the addition of the Royalty DLC.