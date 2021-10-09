Riot Games Announces Naz Aletaha As New Global Head Of LoL Esports

This week, Riot Games announced they have appointed a new Global Head of League of Legends Esports with Naz Aletaha. Her full title is Head of Global Esports Partnerships and Business Development, which puts her in the most executive senior role in the division. According to the announcement, she will be taking on a ton of new responsibilities that involve planning out the future of LoL Esports, while providing oversight of its 12 regional leagues and three international events. All in an effort to help shape the future of the program and help its growth. We have more info from the announcement below along with a couple of quotes as we look forward to seeing what she brings to the role.

Aletaha, who will continue to lead global Riot esports partnerships and business development until a replacement is hired, has played an integral role in shaping the business of esports, pioneering industry-leading partnerships with some of the most respected and recognizable companies in world, including Louis Vuitton, Mastercard, Verizon, Mercedes-Benz, Bose, Unilever, Red Bull, Spotify, Bose, YouTube, Twitch, Cisco, Amazon, Coca-Cola, and State Farm. Since joining Riot Esports as a BD team of one in 2013, Aletaha built the first partnerships team within Riot Games and has since scaled it to be a best-in-class division delivering value to partners and fans across the globe and the ecosystem at large. Aletaha is currently also serving as an Executive Producer for the upcoming Paramount+ scripted comedy series, Players, produced by CBS Studios in association with Funny or Die, about a fictional team in the LCS, League of Legends Esports' North American league, which will be available on the streaming platform in 2022. Her strategic business development and leadership has ultimately helped accelerate the growth of esports and turn it into one of the biggest forms of sports entertainment.

"Naz's impact at Riot Games has been impressive for a decade, with eight of those years driving the esports business development efforts as a member of our leadership team," said John Needham, Global Head of Esports at Riot Games. "Her tireless efforts, business acumen, and passion for our game, fans, partners, and players makes her the perfect fit to lead us into the next decade of League of Legends Esports."

"League of Legends Esports was built from the passion of many. From Rioters to the pro teams to our partners and most importantly our fans, our community took a bold vision and made it a reality: to build a global sport. I'm honored to have been part of this community these many years," Aletaha said. "This is the future of sport, and I'm thrilled for the opportunity to play a role in that future."