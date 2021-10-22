Riot Games Reveals League Of Legends 2021 World Championship Rings

Riot Games had something new and shiny to show off today for League Of Legends as they revealed the 2021 World Champion rings. But these aren't any old rings that were thrown together by a jeweler, these were done as part of the partnership Riot currently has with Mercedes-Benz as they went out of their way to create a set that would stand out among the pack of other championships being handed out. By the look of what we have for you below, it seems like they did a superb job. Each member of the 2021 World Championship winning team will be getting these custom-fitted championship rings, each one of them made from 18 karat white gold and sapphire to help reflect the iconic blue and silver color palette they've chosen that also resembles the Summoner's Cup. Here's a little more info on them from the league.

Co-created by design teams from Mercedes-Benz and Riot Games, the rings represent the highest level of achievement and prestige in esports, just as champion athletes in football, basketball and more have done for decades. The rings will be unveiled to the team during the Trophy Ceremony presented by Mercedes-Benz, and will be presented to the winning team following the Worlds Final in Reykjavik, Iceland, which last year drew over 45 million peak concurrent viewers (PCU).

Honestly, it's about time they started doing it like this for group esports events. Whenever a team usually wins whatever version of a trophy or a cup for taking home that year's major event, it usually ends up in the owner's hands somewhere down the road with very few players actually taking home a piece of what they did beyond prize money. This is a good look for LoL Esports moving forward.